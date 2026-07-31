Indian Railways successfully transports India's first live donor heart by train

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) Indian Railways has for the first time successfully transported a live donor heart by train and ensured its safe and timely arrival for transplantation at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre, Ahmedabad, an official statement said on Friday.

The life-saving organ was transported from Surat to Ahmedabad aboard Train No. 20901 Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Express.

“The landmark mission showcased the speed, punctuality and reliability of Vande Bharat Express while highlighting the growing role of Indian Railways in supporting critical healthcare services and emergency medical transportation,” the Ministry of Railways said.

The operation required meticulous planning and seamless coordination among Indian Railways, the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Gujarat State Police and medical teams.

Every stage of the transportation was carefully synchronised to ensure that the donor heart reached the recipient hospital within the prescribed viability window.

A dedicated Green Corridor was created from Platform No. 1 of Ahmedabad Railway Station to the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre by the Railway Protection Force and Gujarat State Police, to ensure uninterrupted movement of the donor heart.

Ved Prakash, Divisional Railway Manager, Ahmedabad, said the mission demonstrated Indian Railways’ commitment to serving society beyond conventional passenger and freight transportation.

“The excellent coordination among Indian Railways, RPF, Gujarat State Police and the medical teams ensured the success of this mission. Contributing towards saving a human life is not only our responsibility but also our highest duty towards service and humanity," he added.

The mission underlined the capability of Vande Bharat Express to support such critical missions and how modern railway infrastructure plays a crucial role in strengthening the country's emergency responses.

—IANS

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