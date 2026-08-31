Indian NDC delegation arrives in Bangladesh for Strategic Neighbourhood Study Tour

Dhaka, Aug 31 (IANS) A fifteen-member delegation from the National Defence College (NDC), New Delhi, arrived in Bangladesh as part of their Strategic Neighbourhood Study Tour, the Indian High Commission said on Monday.

“A fifteen-member delegation from the National Defence College, New Delhi, arrived in Bangladesh on 30 Aug 2026 as part of their Strategic Neighbourhood Study Tour to Bangladesh. The delegation comprises 15 officers from the Indian Armed Forces, Civil Services and members of Armed Forces of friendly foreign countries. Upon arrival, the delegation interacted with the High Commissioner of India to Dhaka, Mr. Dinesh Trivedi,” the High Commission stated on X.

As part of their tour, the delegation will be hosted by the Bangladesh Armed Forces and will interact with the senior civil and military functionaries of Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, in the Maldives, the visiting NDC delegation from India called on the Maldives’ Minister of Defence and National Service, Hassan Rasheed, discussing bilateral defence cooperation and regional security.

“The NDC Delegation called on the Minister of Defence and National Service. The discussions centred around bilateral defence cooperation and regional security,” the Indian High Commission of India in the Maldives stated on X.

The NDC Delegation, led by Rear Admiral Sandeep Singh Sandhu, arrived in Male on Sunday on a 'Strategic Neighbourhood Study Tour'.

“The visit is aimed at fostering mutual understanding on shared strategic and regional security perspectives,” said the High Commission. The delegation also called on the Indian High Commissioner to the Maldives, G Balasubramanian, on Monday.

The NDC Delegation held consultations with the Vice Chief of Defence Force, Brigadier General Ahmed Ghiya and Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) leadership and key national security entities.

“The NDC Delegation engaged in productive consultations with the Vice Chief of Defence Force, MNDF leadership, and key national security entities,” the High Commission said on X.

The delegation also had an interactive session at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Maldives.

–IANS

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