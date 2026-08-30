Indian diaspora excited at PM Modi's visit to Kyrgyzstan

Bishkek, Aug 30 (IANS) The Indian diaspora in Kyrgyzstan on Sunday expressed their excitement for the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Central Asian nation.

"I am very happy that he is coming here for the first time. I am very, very happy because I have never seen him before, and now he is coming to Bishkek for the first time, and I will meet him face-to-face. I am very excited..." an Indian said to IANS, expressing his excitement for meeting PM Modi.

Sabina Abylgazieva, a Kyrgyz entrepreneur and business/investment specialist, expressed confidence in the potential for cooperation between India and Kyrgyzstan.

"I believe that cooperation between India and Kyrgyzstan has great potential, as our two countries are already working together and sharing valuable experiences. I think there are significant opportunities, particularly in the business sector, where we can learn from our Indian partners and exchange expertise, ideas, and opportunities..." Abylgazieva told IANS.

Youth Movement of Kyrgyzstan Chairman, Jakshylyk Beknazarov, called India "one of the most developed countries in the world", and said Kyrgyzstan values India’s experience and achievements.

"India is one of the most developed countries in the world, and Kyrgyzstan greatly values its experience and achievements. India has a wealth of experience in tourism, IT, science, cinema and many other fields. That is why we, as Kyrgyzstanis, want to share our own experiences with India and learn from each other," Beknazarov told IANS.

Askar Shaikidinov, another member from the Kyrgyzstan Youth Movement, called PM Modi’s visit to Kyrgyzstan highly significant and hoped that the visit will further strengthen the close and strategic partnership.

"First of all, Your Excellency, let me extend a warm welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kyrgyzstan. His visit to Kyrgyzstan is highly significant, as India and Kyrgyzstan have witnessed very active and dynamic cooperation over the past decade. This visit is expected to further strengthen the close and strategic partnership between the two countries," said Shaikidinov.

PM Modi is travelling to Bishkek to participate in the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit after concluding his bilateral visit to Uzbekistan on Sunday. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the SCO, and this year's theme is '25 Years of the SCO: Together Towards Sustainable Peace, Development, and Prosperity'.

--IANS

ksk/vd