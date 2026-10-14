October 14, 2026 9:02 PM हिंदी

Indian contingent confident of good show in World U-19 Boxing Championships in Montenegro

Indian contingent confident of a good show in World U-19 Boxing Championships in Montenegro. Photo credit: BFI

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) An 18-member Indian boxing contingent left for Budva, Montenegro, on Wednesday determined to clinch medals in all weight categories they will be participating in the second edition of the World U-19 Boxing Championships 2026 and maintain their position as one of the top boxing nations in the world.

India finished second behind England in the inaugural edition of the World Championships in Pueblo, Colorado, US, two years ago by clinching four gold, eight silver and five bronze medals for a total of 17 medals.

The Indian contingent for the second edition consists of gold and silver medallists from the Asian U-19 Boxing Championships held in Jakarta earlier this year and the winners of the selection trials conducted in other weight categories.

"We have a very strong contingent going to Montenegro and almost every player in the squad has been performing exceptionally well throughout the year. I am confident that we can win a medal in most weight categories and hopefully improve our gold medal count from two years ago," said Boxing Federation of India President Ajay Singh while wishing all the luck to the contingent.

India had won two gold, eight silver and four bronze medals in the Asian U-19 championships, and leading the charge in the women's category would be Asian U-19 gold medallist Prachi (57kg) along with silver medallists Joyshree Devi Chirom (54kg), Chahat (60kg), Anshika (75kg), Megha Sheokand (80kg) and Prachi Tokas (80+kg).

The men's squad comprises Asian U-19 silver medallist Aditya (55kg) and Dhruv (90kg), along with the experienced Mausam Suhag.

Indian squad:

Women: Himanshi (48kg), Joyshree Devi Chirom (54kg), Prachi (57kg), Chahat (60kg), Harshika (65kg), Lakshu (70kg), Anshika (75kg), Megha Sheokand (80kg), Prachi Tokas (80+kg)

Men: Aman Dev (50kg), Aditya (55kg), Shivam (60kg), Mausam Suhag (65kg), Prashant (70kg), Lokesh (80kg), Tridev (85kg), Dhruv (90kg), Krish (90+kg)

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Prithviraaj Yodhas consign Chero Archers to third straight defeat in the reverse fixture in Season 2 of the Archery Premier League (APL) in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Photo credit: APL

APL Season 2: Prithviraaj Yodhas consign Chero Archers to third straight defeat

Former Mongolian President Enkhbayar meets visiting Indian parliamentary delegation

Former Mongolian President Enkhbayar meets visiting Indian parliamentary delegation

Gurmeet Choudhary says ‘Tum Mere Ho’ title track captures elements central to its theme

Gurmeet Choudhary says ‘Tum Mere Ho’ title track captures elements central to its theme

Indian contingent confident of a good show in World U-19 Boxing Championships in Montenegro. Photo credit: BFI

Indian contingent confident of good show in World U-19 Boxing Championships in Montenegro

Salman Khan lauds Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh on 'Koffee With Karan': Both are fantastic actors

Salman Khan lauds Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh on 'Koffee With Karan': Both are fantastic actors

India and Russia discuss deepening military ties, expanding professional exchanges

India and Russia discuss deepening military ties, expanding professional exchanges

Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has suspended secretary general Pramod Kumar over alleged financial irregularities, non-cooperation in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo credit: BFI

BFI suspends secretary general Pramod Kumar over alleged financial irregularities, non-cooperation (ld)

Efforts continue to control stubble burning as Delhi braces for another winter and smog

Efforts continue to control stubble burning as Delhi braces for another winter and smog

Suhail Nayyar explains how pressure forges the artiste in him

Suhail Nayyar explains how pressure forges the artiste in him

Top stars Lakshya Chukka, Paranjay Siwach, Sathesh and Gahlot knocked out on day of upsets in the 31st Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship

Fenesta Open: Top stars Chukka, Siwach, Sathesh and Gahlot knocked out on day of upsets