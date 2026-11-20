New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Dhiraj Seth, during his ongoing official visit to the Czech Republic, interacted with senior officials of the country’s defence industry to explore opportunities for expanding defence industrial cooperation and strengthening industry-to-industry engagement between the two countries.

The interaction included the Deputy Director General of the Intergovernmental Cooperation Agency (AMOS), the Vice President of the Defence and Security Industry Association of the Czech Republic (AOBP), and representatives of the Czech defence industry.

According to a post shared by the Indian Army’s Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) on X, the engagement provided an opportunity to exchange perspectives on defence industrial capabilities, explore avenues for collaboration and strengthen cooperation between the defence industries of India and the Czech Republic.

The discussions reaffirmed the shared commitment of both countries towards expanding defence industrial cooperation and further strengthening their bilateral defence partnership.

General Seth is currently on an official visit to the Czech Republic, aimed at enhancing defence ties and exploring areas of mutual cooperation.

Earlier, on Thursday, the Army Chief met Czech Republic Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Marie Chatardova, with discussions focusing on strengthening bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest. India’s Ambassador to the Czech Republic, Raveesh Kumar, was also present during the meeting.

In a separate post on X, the ADGPI said that General Seth, accompanied by Ambassador Raveesh Kumar, called on Chatardova to exchange perspectives on India-Czech relations and explore avenues for further strengthening bilateral cooperation.

During the visit, General Seth also visited the General Staff Headquarters of the Czech Armed Forces in Prague, where he laid a wreath in a solemn ceremony to pay tribute to soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in service of their nation.

He also called on Lieutenant General Petr Cepelka, First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Czech Armed Forces. Discussions focused on the evolving security environment, enhancing bilateral defence cooperation and strengthening professional military exchanges between the two Armies.

The Army Chief was also briefed by senior military leaders on ‘Horizon 2035: Land Warfare Modernisation and Future Readiness of the Czech Armed Forces’, covering future warfare, technological transformation and operational preparedness.

--IANS

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