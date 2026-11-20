Turin, Nov 20 (IANS) American Ben Shelton booked his place in the semi-finals of the ATP Finals after Arthur Fils lost the opening set of his final group-stage match against world number one Alexander Zverev.

Shelton had earlier kept his qualification hopes alive by beating Spain's Rafael Jodar 7-6 (10/8), 7-5. The victory meant Fils needed to defeat Zverev in straight sets to secure the second semi-final spot from the John McEnroe Group.

However, Zverev took the opening set 6-4 in 35 minutes, ending Fils' hopes of progressing. The German went on to win the match 6-4, 7-6 (8/6), completing an unbeaten group-stage campaign without dropping a set.

Shelton, Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz have now secured their places in the last four. Zverev will face the runner-up from the other group, which will be decided by Friday's match between Daniil Medvedev and Frances Tiafoe.

Shelton, 24, had to dig deep against Jodar, who saved two set points in the opening-set tie-break. After eventually taking the first set following a contest that lasted over an hour, the American broke early in the second.

Jodar, the 20-year-old Spanish newcomer ranked 10th, fought back from 1-3 and 2-4 down to level the set at 4-4 and then move ahead 5-4.

However, Shelton won the next three games to seal the victory and hand Jodar a third defeat in his debut appearance at the season-ending tournament.

"It was really tough," Shelton said.

"Rafa is a great player. So many weapons and such a great competitor as well. I knew it wasn't going to be an easy match going in and I was happy to get through some tough moments in the first set, early, when I was down break points to get to the tie-break."

Zverev, meanwhile, appeared to struggle with an ankle injury towards the end of his match. The German had torn ligaments in the joint at the French Open in 2022 and admitted that the issue could remain with him for the rest of his career.

"The ankle unfortunately is a topic for me that probably will stay until the end of my career with the injury I had four years ago," he said.

"I'm going to do everything I can with the physio and with my team to be ready on Saturday and to be painfree on Saturday," he added.

Meanwhile, world number three Alcaraz is awaiting the results of an MRI scan he underwent on Thursday after picking up a hamstring injury during his victory over Russia's Daniil Medvedev on Wednesday.

--IANS

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