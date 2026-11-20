Washington, Nov 20 (IANS) The United States sanctioned a Cambodian national, two companies linked to him and two senior leaders of an armed group in Myanmar over their alleged involvement in cyber-scam networks that defraud victims and exploit trafficked workers.

The State Department said Southeast Asia-based scam centres, most operated by Chinese organised crime groups, stole an estimated $18.2 billion from Americans in 2025.

That estimate concerns the wider scam-centre industry, rather than losses attributed specifically to the five individuals and entities sanctioned on Thursday.

The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated Zhao Hui, whom it accused of operating scam compounds in Cambodia.

Treasury alleged that Zhao leased a compound owned by the already-sanctioned Prince Group and paid protection fees to its designated leader, Chen Zhi.

It said Zhao also owned a separate compound, independent of Prince Group, where he participated directly in scam operations and managed leases. That site primarily targeted Americans and Europeans through virtual-currency investment fraud, according to Treasury.

Treasury identified Zhao as chairman of both companies and designated them under provisions covering ownership, control or acting on behalf of a blocked person.

In Myanmar, OFAC designated General Saw Shwe Wah and Colonel Saw A One, senior figures in the Democratic Karen Benevolent Army (DKBA).

Treasury said Saw Shwe Wah became the group’s commander-in-chief in December 2025, replacing General Saw Steel, who was sanctioned in November that year.

Saw A One oversees security at Three Pagodas Pass in Karen State near the Thai border, according to Treasury. It said he reportedly owns a plantation where scam operations take place and has contracted for such operations.

Treasury accused DKBA personnel of protecting scam compounds and participating in violence against trafficking victims trapped inside them. The armed group had previously been designated for supporting cyber-scam centres.

“We will continue to use all available tools to disrupt and dismantle the networks that enable scam compounds to operate,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.

The designations block the targets’ property and property interests within US jurisdiction. Entities owned 50 per cent or more, directly or indirectly and individually or collectively, by blocked persons are also blocked.

The State Department urged regional governments to close scam operations, prosecute those responsible and assist trafficking victims.

--IANS

lkj/rs