United Nations, Nov 20 (IANS) India has called out Pakistan's abuse of the concept of self-determination for domestic political aims and said firmly it should not be invoked to subvert the territorial integrity of countries.

"It is unacceptable that attempts are continuously made at the United Nations and elsewhere to reinvent some of the basic principles of the charter, such as self-determination, and to apply them selectively for narrow or domestic political ends", Bhavika Mangalanandan, a first secretary at India's United Nations Mission, said on Thursday.

She pointed out that "the UN has established that the principle of self-determination is a vehicle for decolonisation [and] not a justification for secession or undermining the territorial integrity of any member state".

While he did not name Pakistan, it was clear she was referring to it because, regardless of the relevance to the topic under discussion, it frequently brings up the Kashmir issue, masking it as a self-determination issue.

"We would like to reiterate that in states that have now become independent, self-determination is best maintained through the regular exercise of democratic choice", Mangalanandan said.

India has maintained that despite Pakistan's harking about a plebiscite, the people of Kashmir have sealed their option for India by participating in democratic elections in India and electing their leaders.

Mangalanandan was speaking at the General Assembly's Third Committee, which deals with social and humanitarian matters, while it was considering a resolution proposed by Pakistan on “Universal Realisation of the Right of Peoples to Self-Determination”.

The resolution, co-sponsored by 62 countries, was adopted unanimously.

It did not mention any country or specific territory in order to get the maximum support, and in a departure from Islamabad's usual practice, its Permanent Representative Syed Haider Shah did not bring up Kashmir when he spoke.

--IANS

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