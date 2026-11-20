Washington, Nov 20 (IANS) US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) paid an estimated $13 million a month for unused detention beds at four facilities, according to a federal audit release that questioned the planning and cost-effectiveness of its detention expansion.

An average of 9,733 beds covered by those commitments remained empty each day during the period examined, Government Accountability Office said.

The four facilities in the monthly cost estimate were California City Correctional Facility, North Lake Correctional Facility, Folkston D. Ray Processing Center and Diamondback Correctional Center.

Diamondback accounted for about $5.84 million a month and California City for about $5.02 million. GAO’s calculation included facility-wide charges as well as applicable daily bed rates.

Guaranteed payments can help ICE secure space urgently and protect operators from financial losses. But they also leave the government paying for capacity it does not use.

The audit’s concerns extended to the agency’s purchases of detention properties after Congress provided $45 billion for immigration detention in July 2025.

ICE bought 11 warehouses for approximately $1.07 billion before substantially reducing its conversion programme. It now plans to sell seven of those properties.

The agency also purchased four existing detention facilities for approximately $2.2 billion in July and August 2026. GAO said the scope, timetable and estimated costs of further acquisitions remained undetermined.

The watchdog found that ICE had not updated its spending plan to reflect the changes or adequately assessed the costs over the full life of its investments.

Oversight staffing was also stretched: ICE was working to fill 55 of 87 allocated positions responsible for facility oversight and invoice validation.

The Department of Homeland Security agreed with GAO’s two recommendations: timely, complete spending plans and estimates of lifetime costs, together with consideration of alternatives, before significant new detention investments.

However, DHS asked GAO to close the spending-plan recommendation as already implemented, saying applicable plans had been developed, approved and updated in accordance with ICE guidance.

GAO declined. It said the plan supplied in July still projected more than $38 billion in fiscal 2026 obligations, despite major changes to the warehouse programme. ICE ultimately reported approximately $10 billion in obligations from the detention allocation at the fiscal year’s end.

DHS said ICE would work with the department’s management directorate on a standard process for evaluating future investments. Both recommendations remained open.

Senator Dick Durbin, the senior Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee and one of the lawmakers who requested the review, said the findings demonstrated waste in the Trump administration’s immigration-enforcement programme.

“It is time to hold DHS and ICE responsible,” he said in a statement.

Durbin also highlighted the warehouse purchases and shortages among staff overseeing detention expenditure as reasons for closer congressional scrutiny. His criticism accompanied the release of the audit, whose recommendations focus on spending plans and investment decisions.

--IANS

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