Washington, Nov 20 (IANS) US Treasury securities holdings attributed to India rose to $228.2 billion in September, registering a fifth consecutive monthly increase, according to latest figures released by the US Treasury Department.

The September figure was $8.5 billion higher than August’s $219.7 billion, an increase of about 3.9 per cent. Compared with September 2025, holdings rose by $25.5 billion, or about 12.6 per cent.

The monthly series shows a steady recovery from $181 billion in April. Holdings increased to $181.3 billion in May, $186.4 billion in June and $202.6 billion in July before rising further in August and September.

India ranked 14th among the individually listed countries and jurisdictions in Treasury’s table of major foreign holders.

The increase came as total foreign holdings of US Treasury securities declined to about $9.24 trillion in September from $9.32 trillion in August.

Japan remained the largest listed holder, with about $1.06 trillion, followed by the United Kingdom at $985.8 billion and mainland China at $563.9 billion. China’s holdings fell from $590.7 billion in August.

The figures, published on Wednesday under the Treasury International Capital reporting system, require caution when interpreting individual countries’ investment decisions.

Treasury said the country breakdown relies primarily on custodial reporting.

Holdings managed by overseas investment managers on behalf of clients in other countries can create similar difficulties. The India figure therefore does not establish that the Reserve Bank of India purchased the additional securities or explain the reasons for the increase.

A change in the value of holdings also differs from the amount of securities bought during a month.

The broader September release recorded a net international capital inflow into the United States of $261 billion across long-term securities, short-term US securities and banking flows.

Private foreign inflows totalled $267 billion, while foreign official flows recorded a net outflow of $6 billion.

Foreign investors’ net purchases of long-term US securities were $186.7 billion. That category extends beyond Treasury debt and should not be confused with the country holdings table.

--IANS

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