Washington, Nov 20 (IANS) India and Southeast Asia are set to record the largest overall increase in energy needs, the International Energy Agency said, as it warned that disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz would leave lasting changes in global energy supplies and government policy.

World Energy Outlook 2026 identifies growing demand for transport, cooling and other energy services.

“I don’t see any credible pathway for the energy world to return to the way it was before,” IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said in the report’s accompanying statement.

The Paris-based agency stressed that its scenarios explore different possible outcomes and should not be treated as forecasts. The duration of the crisis, government responses and changes in consumer behaviour will determine which paths emerge.

The report identifies India among countries experiencing a sharp year-on-year increase in electric-car sales as consumers respond to the crisis.

It also sees scope for India and Morocco to expand green ammonia production, helping diversify fertiliser supplies and industrial feedstocks.

Asia’s exposure to the disruption is substantial. Before the crisis, around 80 per cent of oil and almost 90 per cent of liquefied natural gas passing through the Strait of Hormuz were destined for Asian markets, the IEA said.

By November, the disruption had caused cumulative losses of 2.8 billion barrels of oil and 60 billion cubic metres of gas supply from the Gulf, according to the report.

In its regional assessment, the agency said fuel-importing countries were combining immediate measures to cushion energy costs with longer-term efforts to strengthen supply chains, expand renewable energy and increase electricity use.

The report also found that economic growth in India had outpaced growth in emissions over much of the past decade. It linked the broader weakening of the relationship between growth and emissions to efficiency improvements, cleaner energy and structural changes in economies.

Globally, solar power and nuclear energy stand to benefit from the preference for domestically available resources, the agency said.

However, the response will not be uniformly cleaner. Energy-security concerns could also prolong reliance on domestic coal in Asian countries seeking to reduce exposure to imported oil and gas.

A durable resolution of the Middle East conflict could produce a different market outcome. Recovering oil supplies and a delayed expansion of LNG production could favour buyers and put downward pressure on prices, even as countries rebuild inventories.

The New York Times, reporting on the outlook, said the findings arrive as governments meet for the COP31 climate talks in Antalya, Turkey, where delegates are considering how the shift towards electrification can also reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

Australia’s climate and energy minister, Chris Bowen, argued that the response should reduce long-term dependence on energy supplies vulnerable to overseas conflicts, the newspaper reported.

--IANS

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