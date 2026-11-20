Wellington, Nov 20 (IANS) Jasprit Bumrah marked his return to Tests by picking a four-wicket haul, but an unbeaten 175 from Henry Nicholls carried New Zealand to 368 in their first innings on day two’s play of the first Test at the Basin Reserve here on Friday.

Bumrah finished with 4-92 from 29 overs – three of those scalps came on day one, while Akash Deep took 3-53. India took the last four wickets for 51 runs when play after lunch break began. Nicholls, however, batted through it all and ensured the hosts recovered fully from 70/5 to cross the 360-mark.

India began the second session well. On the first ball after the lunch break, Prasidh Krishna pitched just short of a full length and nipped one back off the seam to trap Nathan Smith lbw. Smith went for a review, but ball-tracking showed the ball clipping leg-stump, and he departed for 14.

Nicholls kept the scoreboard moving and reached 150 with his 17th four - a cover drive that slipped past a diving fielder. Kyle Jamieson lent support by driving Prasidh over mid-off for four and surviving two run-out chances.

Akash Deep then removed Jamieson with the first ball of his new spell. A sharp bouncer reared at Jamieson, and the ball lobbed off his gloves to KL Rahul at second slip. India used up their last review soon after for a caught-behind appeal against Matt Henry, but they didn’t succeed as replays showed a clear gap between bat and ball.

Bumrah got his fourth wicket when his delivery seamed back and moved in the air to beat Henry’s inside edge and trap him lbw one, with New Zealand burning a review too. Nicholls took charge to hit three fours in a 15-run over off Bumrah, while surviving an underarm run-out attempt from Washington Sundar and a blow to the helmet grille while trying a reverse paddle.

Anshul Kamboj ended the innings in the 121st over when Duffy fended a short ball off the splice of the bat to Rishabh Pant, as New Zealand lost their last five wickets for 82 runs. Nicholls walked off to a standing ovation from the fans after playing a marathon knock worth 335 balls and laced with 21 boundaries to rescue the Black Caps.

Glenn Phillips made 118 off 216 balls earlier in the day - his second Test century laced with 14 boundaries. He also shared a 216-run stand with Nicholls for the sixth wicket. Phillips also became the first player in men’s international cricket to score hundreds against India in all three formats in one calendar year.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 368 in 121 overs (Henry Nicholls 175, Glenn Phillips 118; Jasprit Bumrah 4-92, Akash Deep 3-53) against India

--IANS

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