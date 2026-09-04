September 05, 2026 1:28 AM हिंदी

Indian Ambasador and Crown Prince of Fujairah discuss ways to deepend India-UAE ties

Indian Ambasador and Crown Prince of Fujairah discuss ways to deepend India-UAE ties

Abu Dhabi, Sep 4 (IANS) India’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Deepak Mittal, on Friday received Mohamed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of the Emirate of Fujairah and discussed ways to further develop relations between India and the UAE.

“Amb Dr. Deepak Mittal was received by H.H. Mohamed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of the Emirate of Fujairah. The two sides exchanged views on various issues of mutual interest and on ways to further develop relations between India and UAE,” the Indian Embassy in UAE stated on X.

Also on Friday, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal A P Singh explored avenues to strengthen India-UAE cooperation in military and defence fields during his meeting with Major General Staff Rashid Mohammed Al Shamsi, Commander of the UAE Air Force and Air Defence.

“The UAE Air Force and Air Defence received Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, Chief of the Air Staff of the Indian Air Force, and his accompanying delegation. During the meeting, the two sides discussed a range of issues of mutual interest and explored avenues for further strengthening bilateral cooperation, particularly in the military and defence fields, in a manner that supports their joint efforts and contributes to enhancing security and stability in the region,” UAE's Ministry of Defence stated on X.

In July, India and UAE reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the safety, dignity and well-being of their citizens living in each other’s countries during the 7th Meeting of the India-UAE Joint Committee on Consular Affairs (JCCA).

The meeting was held in New Delhi on July 22 and was co-chaired by Sripriya Ranganathan, Secretary (CPV & OIA), and Omar Obaid Mohammed Alhesan Alshamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the UAE, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated.

The JCCA meeting was preceded by technical-level discussions between the two sides on consular issues, labour and mobility-related issues and extradition and mutual legal assistance.

–IANS

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