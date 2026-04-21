India tops global AI health adoption at 85 pc, far ahead of US, UK: Report

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) India has emerged as the global leader in the adoption of artificial intelligence for personal health, with a striking 85 per cent of consumers already using AI-powered tools -- far ahead of major developed markets, a new report revealed on Tuesday.

According to a study by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) titled “Consumers Are Ready for AI-Enabled Health Care. Health Systems Need to Be, Too,” Indian users are embracing generative AI at a pace unmatched globally.

The report, based on a survey of over 13,000 consumers across 15 countries, highlighted how India’s adoption rate significantly surpasses that of the United States (50 per cent), the United Kingdom (43 per cent), and Japan (34 per cent).

Globally, nearly 60 per cent of respondents said they already use AI for health-related purposes, but India stands out as a frontrunner, reflecting a growing comfort with digital tools in healthcare.

The findings point to a major shift in how patients view medical care, with most preferring a hybrid approach where human doctors are supported by AI rather than replaced by it.

This model is particularly popular for tasks such as interpreting test results and managing chronic conditions.

The report also noted that younger generations are driving this rapid adoption. Around 78 per cent of Gen Z respondents and 71 per cent of Millennials reported using AI for health-related tasks, the report said.

Currently, the use of AI in healthcare is largely concentrated in chatbots and wearable devices, but expectations are quickly evolving.

“While current use is concentrated in chatbots (33 per cent) and wearables (19 per cent), there is a clear expectation for agentic AI that can book appointments, manage referrals, and flag drug interactions,” the report noted.

Consumers are increasingly looking for more advanced “agentic AI” systems that can independently perform tasks such as booking appointments, managing referrals, and identifying potential drug interactions.

--IANS

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