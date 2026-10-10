October 10, 2026 9:00 PM हिंदी

India tops Commonwealth Cue Sports Championships with 13 medals

India tops Commonwealth Cue Sports Championships with 13 medals at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Photo credit: BSFI

Ahmedabad, Oct 10 (IANS) India finished on top with 13 medals, comprising three gold, five silver and five bronze, at the Commonwealth Cue Sports Championships 2026, which concluded at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Hosted by the Billiards & Snooker Federation of India (BSFI), the Championships were held under the endorsement of the World Confederation of Billiards Sports (WCBS) and Commonwealth Sport. The medal ceremony was graced by Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Dr PT Usha, who attended the occasion as the Chief Guest.

India’s campaign was headlined by Aditya Snehal Mehta, who won gold in Men’s Snooker after defeating fellow Indian Dhvaj Haria 3-0 in an all-Indian final. Anupama Ramachandran also clinched gold in Women’s English Billiards, overcoming compatriot Revanna Umadevi 1-0 to claim the title. Rayaan Razmi added another gold for India in Men’s English Billiards, defeating Siddharth Sailesh Parikh in the all-Indian final.

In Men’s Snooker, Haria finished with the silver medal, while Laxman Singh Rawat claimed bronze alongside Sri Lanka’s Mohamed Thaha Irshath. India’s women’s snooker contingent also enjoyed a strong showing, with Keerthana Pandian winning silver after losing 0-3 to Great Britain’s Rebecca Kenna in the final. Ishika Shah and Shruthi Lakshminarayanan secured bronze medals to add to India’s tally.

In Women’s English Billiards, Umadevi took silver following her final against Ramachandran, while Great Britain’s Mhairi Roberta Mackay and Australia’s Julie Watson claimed bronze medals. India also secured a silver and bronze in Men’s Heyball, with Paras Gupta finishing runner-up after a closely contested 5-6 defeat to South Africa’s Jason Theron. Uzair Khan claimed bronze alongside Malaysia’s Mohd Hassan.

In Men’s 10-Ball Pool, Great Britain’s Mark Foster claimed the title with a 6-3 victory over compatriot Sheridan Burmester. India’s Divya Sharma secured bronze alongside Great Britain’s Paddy McLoughlin. In Women’s 10-Ball Pool, Australia’s Meng-Hsia Hung won gold after edging South Africa’s Elzette Joen 5-4 in the final, while Singapore’s Neo Yue Xuan and Canada’s Nathalle Chabot claimed bronze medals.

Great Britain also celebrated titles in Women’s Snooker and Men’s Blackball, with Kenna defeating Pandian 3-0 and Lee Shepherd overcoming South Africa’s Shaun Martheze 7-3. Rwanda’s Frederic Ngaboyisonga and Namibia’s Curtis Izaaks secured bronze in Men’s Blackball.

In Women’s Blackball, Uganda’s Naiga Rukia defeated South Africa’s Prudence Nkosi 5-3 to win gold, while Australia’s Kolbe Poole and Great Britain’s Emma Cunningham claimed bronze.

In Women’s Heyball, Great Britain’s Kelly Fisher claimed the title after defeating Uganda’s Rashidah Mutesi in the final. South Africa’s Marina Jacobs and Great Britain’s Mary Talbot secured the bronze medals.

The Commonwealth Cue Sports Championships brought together 144 players from more than 40 nations for four days of competition across English Billiards, Snooker, Heyball, 10-Ball Pool and Blackball. The event marked the first time the multi-discipline Championships were staged in India and formed a centrepiece of the Billiards & Snooker Federation of India’s centenary celebrations.

India’s 13-medal haul, including three gold, five silver and five bronze, underlined the country’s strength across multiple cue sports disciplines, with Indian players reaching finals and securing podium finishes on home soil. The Championships concluded with a celebration of international talent and India’s growing presence on the global cue sports stage.

--IANS

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