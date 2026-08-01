CWG 2026: Arundhati dominates England’s Chantelle Reid to clinch women’s 70kg boxing gold

Glasgow, Aug 1 (IANS) India’s Arundhati Choudhary capped off a sensational Commonwealth Games 2026 campaign by winning the women’s 70kg boxing gold medal with a commanding unanimous decision over England’s Chantelle Reid in the final on Saturday.

Arundhati was in complete control throughout the three-round contest, earning a 5-0 unanimous verdict from the judges. She edged each round 10-9 on all five scorecards, underlining her tactical discipline, sharp counter-punching and relentless pressure.

The Indian boxer never allowed Reid to settle into the bout, dictating the pace from the opening bell. Her clean combinations, superior ring movement and effective defence impressed all five judges, who unanimously awarded her the contest.

The final scorecards reflected Arundhati’s dominance, with four judges scoring the bout 30-27, while one judge returned a 29-28 verdict in favour of the Indian.

The victory completes a memorable campaign for Arundhati, who had looked in sublime form throughout the tournament. She had earlier outclassed her opponents to book a place in the gold-medal bout and maintained that momentum when it mattered most.

With the triumph, Arundhati added another gold medal to India’s boxing tally at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, reaffirming the country’s growing strength in women’s boxing on the international stage.

She is the fifth Indian boxer to win a gold medal in the Commonwealth Games 2026, joining the list that includes Priya, Sakshi, Jaismine and Preeti, who won gold medals earlier in the day, to continue India's superb run in boxing in Glasgow.

Earlier, Priya produced a composed and determined performance to clinch the gold medal in the women’s 60kg boxing event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, defeating Canada’s Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh by a 4-1 split decision in a closely contested final.

Sakshi produced a commanding display to win the gold medal in the Women’s 51kg boxing event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, defeating England’s Ruby White by a unanimous 5-0 decision in the final in Glasgow on Saturday.

The Indian boxer was in complete control throughout the bout, using her sharp footwork, accurate combinations and disciplined defence to keep her opponent at bay. Sakshi edged the opening round 10-9 on all five judges’ scorecards before tightening her grip on the contest in the second round.

Jasmine produced a commanding performance to defeat Northern Ireland’s Michaela Walsh by a unanimous 5-0 decision and win the women’s 57kg gold on Saturday.

The Indian boxer controlled the contest from the opening bell, using her sharp combinations, superior movement and clean punching to keep Walsh on the back foot throughout the three-round final at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC).

Preeti produced a commanding performance to win the gold medal in the women’s 54kg boxing, defeating Canada’s S.S. Delgado by a unanimous 5-0 decision in the final at the SEC Hall 5 on Saturday.

Preeti dominated the contest from the opening bell, with all five judges scoring each of the three rounds 10-9 in her favour for a perfect 30-27 verdict. She also registered a knockdown during the bout, underlining her superiority over the Canadian boxer.

--IANS

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