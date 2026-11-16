November 16, 2026 9:56 PM हिंदी

India to become 3rd-largest economy soon, emerge as global AI and innovation hub: Report

India to become 3rd-largest economy soon, emerge as global AI and innovation hub: Report

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) India is on track to cross the $5 trillion economic milestone in the near term and become the world's third-largest economy, while positioning itself as a global centre for technology, innovation and artificial intelligence, a report said on Monday.

The report from software company SAP said the firm sees India as a place where enterprise technology is built, tested, and scaled for global impact rather than just an important domestic market.

India's large-scale data generation, a deep developer ecosystem, growing investments in AI technologies and an evolving regulatory framework help the country shape how AI and AI agents are built, deployed, and scaled globally.

India has become central to SAP’s AI strategy and over 80 per cent of the company’s AI agents are built in the country, which is also one of SAP’s fastest-growing markets.

The country's economy, currently valued at nearly $4.15 trillion, is expected to reach between $6 trillion and $7 trillion by the end of the decade.

The report said that factors behind India’s rise are structural rather than cyclical. They include economic scale, deep technology talent, and digital infrastructure built for mass adoption, which collectively shifted India from a market companies serve or source from into one where global technology strategy is designed, tested, and scaled.

India’s growth, demographic scale, engineering talent, digital infrastructure, and expanding technology capabilities have set the pace for global growth and enterprise digital transformation.

Several structural advantages support this growth: a large domestic market with a population of 1.4 billion, rising affluence, and rapid urbanisation that is increasing demand for infrastructure, housing, transportation, financial services, healthcare, and consumer products.

Government policy has reinforced this momentum through tax changes, foreign direct investment rules, production-linked incentives, and sustained infrastructure investment in ports, highways, logistics corridors, and renewable energy, the report noted.

Companies that once treated India as a back-office or low-cost manufacturing base are now recalibrating it as a demand market, innovation hub, and source of global momentum.

With over one billion citizens under 35 and more than 2.5 million STEM graduates each year, India has one of the world’s deepest reservoirs of technology talent. This talent allows companies to staff large engineering initiatives, making India a preferred location for next-generation engineering and innovation functions.

India’s digital transformation has created an environment where digital products can reach hundreds of millions of users quickly, giving companies a vast, real-world laboratory for new technologies and business models.

The IndiaAI Mission, launched in March 2024 with a budget of about $1.1 billion, supports AI research, compute infrastructure, and skills development so India can build AI systems.

—IANS

aar/pk

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