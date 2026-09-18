September 18, 2026 1:32 PM हिंदी

India, Thailand discuss strengthening trade and investment ties

India, Thailand discuss strengthening trade and investment ties

Bangkok, Sep 18 (IANS) India and Thailand have held discussions on further strengthening trade and investment ties, identifying areas of complementarity, resolving tariff and non-tariff barriers, and achieving balanced trade for mutual benefit.

The discussions took place during a meeting between India's Ambassador to Thailand, Puneet Agrawal and Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister Suphajee Suthumpun.

"Ambassador Puneet Agrawal paid a courtesy call on H.E. Mrs. Suphajee Suthumpun, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce of Thailand, on 17 September 2026. During the meeting, views were exchanged on further strengthening trade and investment ties between India and Thailand by identifying areas of complementarities, resolving tariff and non-tariff barriers and having a balanced trade for mutual benefit," the Indian Embassy in Thailand posted on X.

Last week, Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow was on an official visit to India to attend the 18th BRICS Summit held in New Delhi on September 12-13.

On September 9, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal held a meeting with a Thai delegation led by Deputy PM Suthumpun, where they discussed ways to further strengthen economic ties and deepen cooperation across trade, investment, tourism, logistics, pharmaceuticals, food processing, clean energy, automobiles, and space.

Following the meeting, Goyal, in a post on X, wrote: "Held a productive meeting with the Thai delegation led by H.E. Ms. Suphajee Suthumpun, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce of Thailand. Discussed ways to further strengthen India–Thailand economic relations and deepen cooperation across trade, investment, tourism, logistics, pharmaceuticals, food processing, clean energy, automobiles, and space. Look forward to continued engagement and stronger partnerships between India and Thailand, creating greater opportunities for businesses and people of both countries."

On September 7, the Indian envoy called on Thailand's Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Vijavat Isarabhakdi, with discussions held on further strengthening the strategic partnership between the two nations, including in trade, investment, defence and security, and cultural exchanges, according to the statement released by the Indian Embassy in Thailand.

Diplomatic ties between India and Thailand were established in 1947, and both nations celebrated the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2022. The bilateral ties are multifaceted and cover various sectors, including trade and investment; defence and security; connectivity; culture and tourism; education; science and technology; and people-to-people exchanges, according to the Indian Embassy in Thailand. The ‘Act West’ policy of Thailand complements India's ‘Act East’ policy, and Thailand is also India’s maritime neighbour.

--IANS

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