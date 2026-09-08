India, Sweden aim to leverage AI and emerging tech to foster innovation

New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) India and Sweden aim to leverage AI and emerging technologies to strengthen innovation, enterprise adoption and technology-led growth, while fostering responsible and trusted AI ecosystems, according to the government.

Sweden brings deep industrial, research, and advanced manufacturing expertise, while India offers unmatched scale, digital public infrastructure, and a vast pool of AI talent and testing environments, said Saurabh Vijay IAS, CEO, IndiaAI Mission.

Agnes Julin, Minister Counsellor, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Sweden in India, said that with a clear roadmap focused on trade, regulation, and bridging innovative startups, “our shared goal is to keep the doors wide open for business opportunities in AI and electronics between India and Sweden as we navigate this tech revolution together.”

The IndiaAI Mission held a bilateral dialogue here with a delegation from Sweden under the Sweden-India Technology and AI Corridor (SITAC).

It brought together senior representatives from MeitY, IndiaAI Mission, the Embassy of Sweden in India, Business Sweden and leading Swedish companies to discuss India’s evolving AI ecosystem, digitalisation priorities and opportunities for deeper bilateral engagement in AI.

IndiaAI also presented an overview of India’s AI ecosystem and digital roadmap, highlighting the opportunities emerging for Swedish companies across India’s rapidly expanding AI landscape.

The presentation outlined the key priorities of the IndiaAI Mission, including compute capacity, datasets and models, indigenous and domain-specific AI, application development, future skills, start-up financing and ‘Safe and Trusted AI’, according to an official statement.

The discussions further focused on the policy, infrastructure and governance conditions shaping enterprise AI adoption in India, including data governance, localisation, responsible AI and market access.

The meeting brought together leading Swedish companies and representatives from India’s AI and technology ecosystem, including Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Zenteiq, Avataar AI, Innefu, CoRover.ai, Gnani and Globals ITES.

The participation of Indian AI and technology companies provided the Swedish delegation with an opportunity to gain insights into India’s enterprise AI capabilities, technology solutions and deployment-ready innovations, said the statement.

—IANS

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