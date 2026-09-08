Samsung’s ambition is to help India lead next wave of innovations: JB Park

New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) Samsung’s ambition is to help India lead the next wave of innovations that can improve lives around the world, says JB Park, Samsung South West Asia President and CEO, as the tech giant marks 30 years in the country.

Park said India has evolved from being a market where global technologies were introduced to a country helping imagine, engineer and develop technology for the world.

“What inspires me most about India is that it constantly exceeds expectations,” Park said. “Today, we don’t look at India just as a market of 1.4 billion people. We see India as a place where the future of technology is being imagined, developed and led,” he added.

As artificial intelligence (AI) transforms consumer technology, Samsung’s engineers in India are also collaborating with global teams to develop next-generation AI experiences. “AI will only be meaningful if it solves real problems for real people. And, there are few places that challenge us to do that better than India,” Park said.

India’s scale, diversity and rapidly evolving technology landscape are increasingly shaping how Samsung approaches innovation. Samsung’s R&D engineers in Bengaluru and Noida work alongside colleagues across its global R&D network, contributing to technologies and experiences for India as well as the rest of the world.

“India challenges us to innovate differently,” Park said. “Building products for a country of this scale and diversity means designing solutions that are intuitive, inclusive and relevant to millions of people with very different needs. Those innovations often go on to benefit consumers around the world,” he added.

Samsung’s investments in India have also extended beyond manufacturing and R&D to talent, skills, education and innovation.

“Technology does not create progress on its own. People do,” Park said. “We believe human potential is the most important technology platform of all,” he added.

“Young people are using technology to solve some of the most pressing problems faced by society. That is exactly the kind of innovation India needs now and in future,” he noted.

As Samsung marks three decades in the country, he said its legacy in India should ultimately be measured not only by the products, manufacturing ecosystem and research capabilities it has helped build, but by the people and ideas it has helped nurture.

—IANS

na/