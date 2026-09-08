September 08, 2026 12:58 PM हिंदी

Aryan Savsani, Tanmay Baloda replace suspended Rohit Yadav in India U19 squads

Aryan Savsani, Tanmay Baloda replace suspended Rohit Yadav in India U19 squads

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Saurashtra's Aryan Savsani & Haryana's Tanmay Baloda have been added to India U19 squads for the upcoming home series against Australia as replacements for Rohit Yadav.

Savsani replaced Rohit in the One-Day squad, while Baloda has been named as his replacement in the Multi-Day squad.

Rohit, who was named in India’s U19 squads for the upcoming fixtures against Australia U19 in Rajkot and Ahmedabad, has been withdrawn from the squad due to age discrepancies.

Rohit, who was in India’s Under-19 men’s squad for the tour of Sri Lanka in July, has now been barred from playing all forms of the game after documentation checks revealed significant birth-record irregularities.

The three one-day matches will be played on September 18, 21 and 23, while the four-day fixtures are scheduled for September 27 to 30 and for October 5 to 8. All the matches except the second four-dayer, which will be played in Ahmedabad, will be held in Rajkot.

The 50-over side will be led by Uttarakhand batter Lakshya Raichandani, with Madhya Pradesh batter Yashbardhan Chauhan as his deputy. Chauhan will take over as captain for the red-ball leg, with Raichandani serving as his vice-captain.

Aaryavir Sehwag, son of former India opener Virender Sehwag, and Anvay Dravid, son of former captain and head coach Rahul Dravid, have been named in the India Under-19 squad for the upcoming three-match one-day series against Australia U-19.

Anvay was also part of Sri Lanka tour in July and scored 87 in the second one-day game. He is one of two wicketkeepers alongside Rajat Baghel.

India U19’s updated squad for One-Day matches: Lakshya Raichandani (C), Yashbardhan Chauhan (VC), Rajat Baghel (WK), Aaryavir Sehwag, V.K. Vineet, Kushagra Ojha, Arjun Rajput, Manal Chauhan, Anvay Dravid (WK), V. Yashveer, Shavin Vinodh, Mohit Ulva, Chigurupati Venkata, Kavya Patel, Aryan Savsani

India U19’s updated squad for Multi-Day fixtures: Yashbardhan Chauhan (C), Lakshya Raichandani (VC), Sagar Virk, Kushagra Ojha, Manal Chauhan, Kush Patel, Manav Krishna (WK), Abhipray Biswas (WK), Ishan Om, Ayaan Akram, Pranav Ragavendra, Priyanshu Singh, Mohit Ulva, Aryan Yadav, Tanmay Baloda

--IANS

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