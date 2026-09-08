Isha Rikhi on dealing with personal attacks inside the Bigg Boss house

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Actress Isha Rikhi, who has entered the 'Bigg Boss 20' house as one of the contestants, recently made headlines for her separation from singer and rapper Badshah only after 5 months of marriage.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Isha shared how she might react in case anyone attempts to make a personal attack on her inside the house.

She said that she would like to ignore such people as she feels that she should avoid putting her energy into things that affect her mental peace.

However, she warned that once triggered, she cannot be certain of her response.

Isha was asked, "We often see contestants being targeted for their personal lives inside the Bigg Boss house. If someone attacks you personally, would you clarify your side or choose to ignore it?"

Reacting to this, she told IANS, "I think I will try to ignore it because I don’t want to put my energy into something that disturbs my peace. I want to protect my peace as well, so I don’t think I would put my energy into that."

"However, when it comes to being triggered, anything can happen. It depends on the situation. I will try to deal with whatever situation comes my way."

Meanwhile, on August 31, Isha and Badshah announced their separation via a joint post on social media.

The statement published on their respective Instagram account read, “I and Badshah have mutually decided to part ways and move forward on our separate paths. This decision has been made with mutual respect, and we request everyone to kindly respect our privacy during this time”.

"This will be our only statement on the matter. We sincerely request that there be no further speculation or assumptions regarding our relationship" they further wrote.

Isha and Badshah tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in March this year, after reportedly being in a relationship for around four years.

--IANS

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