Kailash Kher says 'an artist’s talent cannot be judged by views'

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Singer Kailash Kher argued that an artist’s talent cannot be judged only by the number of views on social media.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Kher said that while the world is changing with technology, the basic human emotions remain the same.

When asked if we need to move beyond viewership and understand the real value of a song, the singer shared that these views cannot blind anyone to talent.

"Anything that is sold or bought cannot determine the value of talent", he said.

Kher compared music with professionals like lawyers and CAs whose expertise is still evaluated by their quality and skills.

"Even today, when you go to a lawyer to hire them, you do not take a decision based on how many views they have. You look at their qualities and skills. If you want to hire a CA, you look at their expertise. You do not simply look at their views. Skills matter in music the same way."

He further stressed that the success of a song cannot be determined by the number of views.

"As far as views are concerned, if you buy something, it can be marketed extensively. Take the example of a pay-and-park facility. If you pay and park, you can park thousands of cars because you are paying. You can advertise it very well and claim that the entire parking plot belongs to you because it is a pay-and-park facility. But music does not work like that.

Music is the voice of the soul. As long as you do not touch someone's soul, the number of views does not define the music," he went on to add.

Kher added that it might happen that a song has limited views in the beginning but later ends up with a massive reach.

He shared that in the beginning of his career, many of his now popular songs were rejected by people who considered themselves experts. However, later on these tracks become phenomenal hits.

"Sometimes those who rejected them later say, 'I used to say that this would work. I always said it would do wonders'."

--IANS

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