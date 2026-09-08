Anubhav Sinha digs into chole bhature on Delhi visit: First thing you do is this

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha has landed in Delhi and wasted no time indulging in one of the city’s most-loved street food, chole bhature.

Sinha took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself savouring the hearty meal on the streets of Delhi. He also added the song Yeh Dilli Hai Mere Yaar from the film Dilli-6 as the background score.

For the caption, he wrote: “As soon as you land there the first thing you do is THIS.”

Sinha did not reveal his purpose of the visit to the National Capital.

Talking about Delhi-6, the 2009 drama film, which was directed by Rakesh Omprakash Mehra, stars Abhishek Bachchan as an NRI who arrives in India with his ailing grandmother and begins discovering his roots before getting embroiled in a religious dispute involving a mysterious monkey-like attacker.

The film co-stars Sonam Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Rishi Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, Atul Kulkarni, Pavan Malhotra, Deepak Dobriyal, Divya Dutta, Vijay Raaz and Om Puri. It marks the Hindi film debut of Aditi Rao Hydari.

Talking about Sinha, he worked for one year in New Delhi as a theatre artist before moving to Mumbai. He began his career in the entertainment industry with TV shows like Sea Hawks and then a spate of music videos in the late 90s.

Sinha in 2000, he left working on music videos to start his first feature film Tum Bin. It starred Priyanshu Chatterjee, Sandali Sinha, Himanshu Malik and Raqesh Vashisth. It went on to become a major box-office success and has gained a cult status over the years.

His next film was Aapko Pehle Bhi Kahin Dekha Hai stars Priyanshu Chatterjee and Sakshi Shivanand, The director’s third was the multi-starrer Dus, was the eighth highest-grossing film of the year 2005. This was followed by Tathastu and Cash.

He even got a chance to work with superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the film “Ra. One.”

In 2019, Sinha produced and directed Article 15 based on Article 15 of the Indian Constitution, which is about prohibition of discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth. He then made Thappad, Anek, Bheed and Assi.

--IANS

dc/