US Open: Gauff beats Jovic; Rybakina routs Osaka to reach QFs

New York, Sep 8 (IANS) Coco Gauff prevailed in an all-American matchup against Iva Jovic, winning 6-1, 6-4, to move into the US Open quarterfinals.

The 2023 US Open champion now advanced to her 12th Grand Slam quarterfinal and third in New York. Moreover, she has now won 20 consecutive sets, having last dropped one in her Cincinnati second round vs. Liudmila Samsonova.

Since 2000, only Serena Williams (15) and Maria Sharapova (13) have reached more Grand Slam quarterfinals than Gauff before the age of 23.

Gauff has won nine matches in a row in straight sets for the first time in her career.

Gauff blitzed Jovic in the first set, seizing three service breaks and winning 12 of the final 13 points. Jovic, who took the first game, couldn’t get in the set as Gauff too good for her.

Gauff gained a break in the second set’s fifth game, but Jovic quickly erased it. But Gauff got another one to go ahead 5-4 and then served out the match for a spot in the quarterfinals.

"Iva is an incredible player and an incredible talent,’’ Gauff said. “She plays beyond her years and I’ve been in similar positions as hers. I’m looking forward to many more battles out here and I’m sure we will be playing a lot more matches in the future."

Awaiting Gauff in the quarterfinals is the 19-year-old Andreeva, the No. 5 seed and fresh from taking the Roland Garros title, her first major. Gauff has swept all five matches between them, with three of the wins coming on clay and the others on hard courts, including in straight sets at the 2023 US Open.

“I treat every matchup differently,’’ Gauff said. “The head-to-head leans my way, but we never play easy matches against each other. They are always super tough.”

--IANS

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