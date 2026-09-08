Suneeta Rao talks about breaking her ‘Paree’ image with ‘Dehka Dehka’ music video

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Singer Suneeta Rao has spoken about the making of her iconic 1990s music video ‘Dehka Dehka’ from the album ‘Talaash’ and revealed how the bold look helped her break away from her ‘angelic Paree’ image.

She shared the making of the song on Instagram and wrote: “THIRTY YEARS AGO this path breaking music video of my song ‘Dehka Dehka’, from the album Talaash, was released.”

Suneeta said that the song was shot in unconventional locales at that time.

“Shot in unusual locations around Bangalore, like stone quarries, blast furnaces in factories and the Kuteeram Resort of Nrithyagram, this was a sort of mini movie in itself,” said Suneeta.

She added: “With Sunil Shetty and Arati Rao Shetty at the helm, DOP Anil Mehta behind the camera, choreographers Daksha Seth and Avit Dias, costumes by Hemant Trivedi and make up by Cory Walia, all stalwarts in their fields, the shoot took four days of rigorous rehearsals, including waking up at unearthly hours to practise the discipline of Kalaripayattu, the martial art dance of Kerala.”

Talking about her look in the song, she said: “I was dancing in high heeled boots and a short bronze leather skirt and midriff blouse atop a blast furnace and prancing around sky high, huge earthen domes! It was the most challenging and exciting experience of my Indipop life.”

“I broke all barriers and shook off the image of the angelic Paree, making sure I grabbed the attention of my unsuspecting audience.”

The singer said that the music video told the story about how a woman finally breaks free from an abusive relationship.

“The video was based on an abusive relationship in which the woman finally has enough and packs her bags and leaves, saying to anyone who would dare to cross her path: ‘Dil Bacha!!’”

“With the use of “Kanjira”, the South Indian percussion instrument, along with Rajasthani chants competing with distorted rock guitar, Ranjit and I made a cheeky and bold step into an unfamiliar musical space. A risk I was only too keen to take!”

--IANS

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