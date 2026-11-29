New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) India is showcasing its manufacturing capabilities and diverse products at the 21st Lome International Fair being held in the West African nation of Togo from November 27 to December 13, according to an official statement issued on Sunday.

The fair, which provides an important platform to strengthen bilateral trade, investment and economic cooperation with Togo and the wider West African region, has attracted more than 1,000 exhibitors and delegations from around 20 countries.

The India Pavilion is exhibiting the country’s manufacturing capabilities, technological expertise and quality products and services. The priority sectors represented include agriculture and agro-processing, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, renewable energy, engineering, textiles, manufacturing and digital solutions. The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) is also participating in the Fair, promoting India's agricultural and processed food products in the Togolese and wider West African markets while exploring opportunities for market access and business partnerships, the statement said.

India Day was also celebrated on November 28, showcasing India's economic strength, industrial capabilities, diverse product offerings, technological advancements and investment opportunities to the Togolese business community and international participants. The occasion also facilitated business-to-business (B2B) interactions and commercial linkages between Indian and Togolese enterprises, according to the statement.

India's participation as Guest of Honour Country at the 21st Lome International Fair marks an important step towards strengthening economic engagement with Togo and expanding India's commercial presence in Africa. Lomé serves as a gateway to the ECOWAS and Sahel markets. The fair will continue until December 13, providing further opportunities for Indian businesses and their Togolese counterparts to explore partnerships and establish sustainable commercial relationships, the statement said.

On the sidelines of the Fair, Amit Kumar, Joint Secretary, Department of Commerce, called on Togo's Economy and Strategic Monitoring Minister Badanam Patoki to discuss ways to expand market access, forge partnerships and enhance bilateral trade and investment. Kumar noted that India is the largest destination for Togolese exports and underlined the need to diversify the trade basket. Appreciating Togo's emphasis on domestic value addition, he highlighted the availability of affordable Indian processing machinery for small and medium enterprises engaged in cashew, soybean, and shea processing. He also noted that greater predictability in trade policies would encourage Indian investment in processing facilities in Togo, the statement added.

India and Togo share a strong trade partnership. Bilateral trade stood at $3.36 billion in FY 2025–26, compared to $3.45 billion in FY 2024–25. India's exports to Togo amounted to $2.51 billion, while imports from Togo stood at $851.27 million during FY 2025–26. There is considerable potential to further expand bilateral trade through enhanced market access, business-to-business engagement and cooperation across sectors of mutual interest.

--IANS

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