September 29, 2026 6:26 PM हिंदी

India release of Korean thriller 'Hope' pushed to October 23

India release of Korean thriller 'Hope' pushed to October 23

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) The release of the much-talked-about upcoming Korean sci-fi thriller 'HOPE' has been pushed.

The drama, which was originally scheduled to be out in the cinema halls in India on September 25 this year, will now get a theatrical release on October 23, 2026.

The release was delayed so that there is sufficient time for the requisite screening of the film and certification process by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Now, the English version of the movie has been approved by the CBFC without any cuts, whereas the certification process for its Hindi, Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions is presently underway.

Presented by Plus M Entertainment and backed by Forged Films, along with, Plus M Entertainment and Westworld, the drama is being released in India via Star Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

The worldwide release for 'HOPE' is slated for November this year.

Meanwhile, the project will premiere in the UK, Sweden, Switzerland and Ireland this week. Following this, it will be out in Argentina, Germany, France and Spain in October, along with other international markets.

'HOPE' has been made under the direction of Na Hong-jin, the renowned filmmaker known for his work in 'The Chaser', 'The Yellow Sea' and 'The Wailing'.

Set in a remote port town, the film talks about what happens when they discovery an unidentified object, triggering a mysterious and dangerous chain of events.

'HOPE' enjoys an ensemble cast led by Hwang Jung-min, Jo In-sung, Jung Ho-yeon, Michael Fassbender, Alicia Vikander and Taylor Kitsch, along with others.

'Hope' had its world premiere at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2026.

The drama has become the highest-grossing Korean film in the US, crossing USD 7 million.

While Hong Kyung-pyo is on board as the cinematographer, Kim Sun-min is the head of the editing department.

--IANS

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