July 09, 2026 6:56 PM हिंदी

India reiterates continued commitment to support welfare and development of Afghan people

India reiterates continued commitment to support welfare and development of Afghan people

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) India and Afghanistan held the fourth round of the Joint Committee Meeting in New Delhi on Thursday, reviewing the entire spectrum of bilateral ties, including cooperation in sectors like humanitarian assistance, development partnership, food security, healthcare, capacity building, education, sports, trade, visa and connectivity.

During the meeting, the Indian side reiterated its continued commitment to support the welfare and development needs of the people of Afghanistan. The Afghan side expressed appreciation for India’s sustained support and cooperation across various sectors, according to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The meeting was co-chaired by M Anand Prakash, Joint Secretary (PAI), Ministry of External Affairs, and Shuaib Baryalai, Director General, First Political Division, Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Both sides reaffirmed the importance of maintaining regular consultations and agreed to remain in close contact. The next round of the Joint Committee Meeting will be held at a mutually convenient time," the MEA stated.

On Wednesday, Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, met Afghanistan's Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, Mawlawi Ataullah Omari, in New Delhi, with discussions focused on bilateral ties and ongoing cooperation for the welfare and development of the Afghan people.

"Good to meet H.E. Mawlawi Ataullah Omari, Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock of Afghanistan, in New Delhi today. The discussions focused on India-Afghanistan bilateral relations, including ongoing cooperation for the welfare and development of the Afghan people," Margherita wrote on X.

Omari arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday for an official visit aimed at enhancing bilateral ties.

"A very warm welcome to the Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock of Afghanistan, Mawlawi Ataullah Omari, as he arrives in New Delhi. Looking forward to engaging discussions on issues of mutual interest," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson stated on X.

Last week, following the deadly Pakistani airstrikes inside Afghan territory, India had reiterated its commitment to supporting Kabul through aid and development projects.

"We had strongly condemned the airstrikes that happened from Pakistan into Afghanistan, in which several civilian lives, including women and children, were lost. We had offered our condolences on the passing away of precious lives, and we had also at the same time reiterated our strong support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Afghanistan," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during a weekly media briefing in New Delhi.

"As far as in terms of support with Afghanistan, we have an ongoing humanitarian assistance cooperation. We have been sending them medicines. We have been sending them other support, and we have also been offering development projects which can bring benefit to the lives of people there, and that continues," he added.

--IANS

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