India is fastest growing economy, also reducer of poverty, says PM Modi after inaugurating Pune Metro Line 3

Pune, Nov 3 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India is defeating poverty and has become the fastest-growing economy, adding that the country's budget is increasing, with the money, which was earlier wasted in leakages and transferred to the pockets of uncles and nephews, now going directly to the beneficiaries.

He noted that the money from the treasury is now being spent on infrastructure development, which will generate more jobs.

PM Modi virtually inaugurated the 23.2 km Pune Metro Line 3 (Pink Line) elevated corridor connecting Maan/Hinjewadi (the IT Hub) to Shivajinagar (District Court Metro station). Built under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model at a cost of over Rs 8,300 crore, it significantly reduces travel time and traffic congestion for tech workers and commuters.

Highlighting key operational milestones of the Pink Line, the Prime Minister emphasised that the line is operated entirely by women train operators. Approximately 30 per cent of its total power requirements are sourced from solar energy.

He also laid the foundation stone for the Pune Metro Phase-II expansion, valued at around Rs 13,500 crore. This phase covers key corridors connecting residential and business hubs, including Kharadi, Wagholi, Hadapsar, Swargate, and Khadakwasla.

The Prime Minister expressed delight at inaugurating another Pune Metro line, recalling that he had laid the foundation for the first phase about 10 years earlier. The Hinjewadi–Shivajinagar service will improve connectivity for a major IT hub; the new Phase-II lines will strengthen links between older and newer parts of Pune.

PM Modi highlighted how rapid urban expansion requires eco-friendly mass transit solutions. Expanding metro lines across tier-1 and tier-2 cities aims to boost ease of living, cut carbon footprints, and provide integrated multi-modal travel hubs, connecting metro stations, bus terminals, and railways.

He reiterated the Union government's commitment to building sustainable, modern mass transit systems across India. He emphasised that expanding metro networks cuts down road congestion, reduces vehicular emissions, and enables seamless multi-modal connectivity with intercity bus terminals and railway stations.

"Pune is shaping the energy of a 'Viksit Bharat' through IT, automotive, pharmaceuticals, startups, innovation, and manufacturing -- it is a city of dreams and aspirations for the youth. Better metro connectivity will give fresh momentum to the city’s development. Metro projects help build competitive cities with higher ease of living. Earlier, the city identity rested on industries or produce; today it also depends on competitiveness and quality of life, both improved by metros," said PM Modi.

"India is attracting global attention for strong economic growth amid challenges and for lifting 50 crore people out of extreme poverty (per recent World Bank report). Public investment in infrastructure (roads, railways, airports, metros, etc.) is creating opportunities and employment," he noted.

He further said that the Pune metro project is special as a PPP effort. The focus is on turning cities into world-class centres; he mentioned the Rs 1 lakh crore Urban Challenge Fund to develop smaller cities as growth hubs and urged local bodies and the private sector to collaborate.

PM Modi contrasted the slow pace of metro expansion under Congress-led (UPA) governments with the rapid growth since 2014 under his administration. "Before 2014, metro expansion was very slow. During the Congress regime, metro services operated in only five cities. Since 2014, under the BJP/NDA government, metros have started running in 26 cities. India now has the world’s third-largest metro network," he added.

He mentioned that the metro network grew from 248 km in 2014 to nearly 1,200 km and more than one crore passengers commute daily, with large investments creating jobs. He framed this as part of building cities for a Viksit Bharat.

PM Modi referred to the drought conditions in Maharashtra due to scanty rainfall and assured the Centre's assistance to effectively tackle the situation.

--IANS

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