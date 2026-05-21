May 22, 2026 12:59 AM हिंदी

India is a 'great partner','great ally', trip to focus on energy, quad: Rubio

India is a 'great partner','great ally', trip to focus on energy, quad: Rubio

Washington, May 21, (IANS) Ahead of his visit to India, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington wants to expand energy ties with New Delhi and deepen coordination through the Quad, while describing India as a "great ally" and "great partner" amid global supply disruptions linked to the Strait of Hormuz.

Leaving for India, with a stopover in Europe, Rubio told reporters in Miami that the US was ready to increase energy exports to India as concerns grow over disruptions to global oil and gas supplies following tensions in West Asia.

"We wanna sell them as much energy as they'll buy," Rubio said when asked about India being "deeply affected" by the energy supply situation and the shutting of the Strait of Hormuz. "Obviously, you've seen, I think we're at historic levels of US production and US export. We wanna be able to do more."

Rubio said discussions with India on energy cooperation were already underway and would continue during his upcoming visit.

"We were already in talks with them to do more. We want next week as well. So there's opportunities," he said.

The Secretary of State described India as an increasingly important strategic partner for the United States.

"There's a lot to work on with India. They're a great ally, a great partner. We do a lot of good work with them," Rubio said. "It is an important trip. I'm glad we're able to do it because I think there'll be a lot for us to talk about."

Rubio also underscored the significance of the Quad grouping, which includes India, the United States, Japan and Australia.

"We'll also meet with the Quad there, which is important," he said.

Rubio recalled that his first official meeting after taking office as Secretary of State had been with Quad partners.

"I believe like I went, I got sworn in, I did the thing in the lobby, and then I went right upstairs and that was my first meeting," he said. "And I'm glad we were able to do it now in India. And we're gonna do one later in the year as well."

--IANS

lkj/ksk/dan

LATEST NEWS

'Enhanced India's prestige on global stage': Farming community hails PM Modi on receiving FAO's highest honour

'Enhanced India's prestige on global stage': Farming community hails PM Modi on receiving FAO's highest honour

East Bengal win maiden title with 2-1 win over Inter Kashi in the Indian Super League, 22 years after their last national league triumph, on Thursday. Photo credit: AIFF

ISL 2025-26: East Bengal win maiden title with 2-1 win over Inter Kashi

Very happy to get the momentum, says Shubman Gill after Gujarat Titans secure top two finish with victory over Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2026 in Ahmedabad. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Very happy to get the momentum, says Gill after GT secure top two finish

Mumbai City FC seal third place with victory over nine-man Punjab FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 season at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo credit: AIFF

ISL 2025-26: Mumbai City FC seal third place with victory over nine-man Punjab FC

Bastar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the media during a press conference in Jagdalpur, Bastar district, Chhattisgarh, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

HM Amit Shah recalls emotional interaction with Bastar tribals

Not many people buy the fact that we are a young team in transition, says captain Ruturaj Gaikwad as Chennai Super Kings go down to Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Not many people buy the fact that we are a young team in transition, says Gaikwad

Jamshedpur and Odisha share spoils in their final game of the season in the Indian Super League 2025-26 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Thursday. Photo credit: AIFF

ISL 2025-26: Jamshedpur and Odisha share spoils in their final game of the season

Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, and Rashid Khan pick three wickets apiece as Gujarat Titans seal top-two finish, knock out Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Siraj, Rabada, Rashid pick three wickets apiece as GT seal top-two finish, knock out CSK

Air India flight lands safely amid 'full emergency' at Delhi airport over engine fire indication

Air India flight lands amid 'full emergency' at Delhi airport over engine fire indication

Every cricketer faces tough times; Rishabh Pant will return stronger, says Kiran More. Photo credit: IANS

Every cricketer faces tough times; Rishabh Pant will return stronger, says Kiran More