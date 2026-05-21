India is a 'great partner','great ally', trip to focus on energy, quad: Rubio

Washington, May 21, (IANS) Ahead of his visit to India, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington wants to expand energy ties with New Delhi and deepen coordination through the Quad, while describing India as a "great ally" and "great partner" amid global supply disruptions linked to the Strait of Hormuz.

Leaving for India, with a stopover in Europe, Rubio told reporters in Miami that the US was ready to increase energy exports to India as concerns grow over disruptions to global oil and gas supplies following tensions in West Asia.

"We wanna sell them as much energy as they'll buy," Rubio said when asked about India being "deeply affected" by the energy supply situation and the shutting of the Strait of Hormuz. "Obviously, you've seen, I think we're at historic levels of US production and US export. We wanna be able to do more."

Rubio said discussions with India on energy cooperation were already underway and would continue during his upcoming visit.

"We were already in talks with them to do more. We want next week as well. So there's opportunities," he said.

The Secretary of State described India as an increasingly important strategic partner for the United States.

"There's a lot to work on with India. They're a great ally, a great partner. We do a lot of good work with them," Rubio said. "It is an important trip. I'm glad we're able to do it because I think there'll be a lot for us to talk about."

Rubio also underscored the significance of the Quad grouping, which includes India, the United States, Japan and Australia.

"We'll also meet with the Quad there, which is important," he said.

Rubio recalled that his first official meeting after taking office as Secretary of State had been with Quad partners.

"I believe like I went, I got sworn in, I did the thing in the lobby, and then I went right upstairs and that was my first meeting," he said. "And I'm glad we were able to do it now in India. And we're gonna do one later in the year as well."

--IANS

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