May 22, 2026 12:59 AM हिंदी

India, Egypt condemn Pahalgam and Red Fort attacks

India Egypt condemn Pahalgam and Red Fort attacks (File Image)

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) India and Egypt underscored the importance of bilateral cooperation in countering terrorism, reflecting the spirit of the India-Egypt Strategic Partnership at the 5th meeting of the Joint Working Group (JWG) on Counter Terrorism, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

The meeting between India and Egypt was held in New Delhi on May 20.

The meeting was co-chaired by senior officials from the Ministries of External Affairs and Foreign Affairs, with the participation of relevant agencies of both countries.

“They strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, J&K, on April 22, 2025, and the terror incident near Red Fort, New Delhi, on November 10, 2025, and stressed that all those involved in terrorist activities and their support must be held accountable and brought to justice,” the MEA highlighted.

Egypt reaffirmed its solidarity with India against all forms of terrorism aimed at undermining the country’s security and stability.

Both sides emphasised that confronting terrorism requires concerted action in a sustained and comprehensive manner.

Against this backdrop, the two sides renewed their commitment to strengthen multilateral cooperation in the field of countering terrorism, including in the UN, BRICS, FATF, GCTF, and other multilateral platforms.

They also exchanged views on how to enhance the effectiveness of the GCTF and reiterated their commitment to the early finalisation and adoption of the UN Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT).

Both sides reviewed a wide range of traditional and emerging threats and challenges, such as terrorist recruitment, abuse of technology for terrorist purposes, and financing of terrorism.

They expressed concerns over the increasing use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), drones, and AI for terrorist purposes.

The two sides discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in areas of training and capacity building, cyber security, judicial cooperation, exchange of best practices, and information sharing through continued bilateral and multilateral efforts.

Both sides decided to hold the next meeting of the Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism in Egypt on a mutually convenient date.

--IANS

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