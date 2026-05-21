IPL 2026: Very happy to get the momentum, says Gill after GT secure top two finish

Ahmedabad, May 21 (IANS) Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill said he was delighted to see his side regain momentum at the right time, after sealing a top‑two finish in IPL 2026 with a thumping 89-run win over Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.

GT’s huge win was set up by Gill, B Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler hitting fifties, while Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, and Rashid Khan picked three wickets each. “Very important going into the playoffs. Very happy to get the momentum. If I look at the games, even the first couple of games, we were getting close, and it was about adding that extra 5 percent, which we got in the Delhi game.

“Very happy with the way I am batting. Whenever you get out, you feel you could do more. Yes, the fielding was better than in the last game. When you are playing such an intense game, the emotions come out. Neck is fine.

“It is about keeping up with the good things we are doing, and that is the key thing for us. After 12 games, we were at number one but lost the last two games and could not finish in the top two. Very grateful for the fans that turn up and support us,” said Gill at the conclusion of the game.

Player of the Match Siraj said he had worked hard to rediscover his rhythm with the new ball. “The ball is coming out nicely. I was sitting out for most games in the World Cup, and I was working hard in the nets. I wasn't bowling well in the first few games, but I have gotten my rhythm back.

“I work on everything from my rhythm, yorkers, and bowling at different phases. On a red soil pitch, I would always try to get Sanju (Samson) driving. I don't try much and keep things simple, even if I can keep the pressure, then Rabada can pick the wickets.”

Rabada, meanwhile, praised the batting unit and spoke about his approach. “I realise now (that I'll be on a hat-trick next game). Our top three were phenomenal, scored the bulk of the runs, and put up a good total we could defend.

“It's about doing your best every game, no matter how you feel. As long as you rock up and are not afraid of being competitive, that's all I try to do. I've bowled in all three phases. For me, it's whatever the coach and team require of me. We've got a while now. Feet up, I guess, get stuck in your hotel room, watch some series, and hit the ground running (for Qualifier 1).”

--IANS

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