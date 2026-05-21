ISL 2025-26: Mumbai City FC seal third place with victory over nine-man Punjab FC

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) Mumbai City FC secured a 2-0 victory over Punjab FC in a tense final-round fixture of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 season at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday.

Goals from Hmingthanmawia (Valpuia) and substitute Vikram Partap Singh, combined with two red cards for Punjab FC, ensured the Islanders ended their campaign strongly on a night charged with pressure and title implications.

The victory ensured Mumbai City FC finished their campaign in third place with 25 points, while Punjab FC ended the season fifth with 22 points. Despite the defeat, Punjab goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh was named Player of the Match for his outstanding display between the posts.

With the final round unfolding simultaneously across the country, both teams approached the contest with urgency and intensity. Punjab FC enjoyed the better of the early possession, with Samir Zeljković orchestrating play through midfield and linking effectively with the attacking line.

The hosts attempted to break down Mumbai City’s defence through the flanks, but the visitors remained disciplined at the back. Hmingthanmawia produced an important interception to deny Muhammed Uvais, while Punjab center-back Pablo Santos’ sliding challenge earlier had prevented a dangerous Mumbai City counterattack.

Punjab created promising openings without finding the decisive final touch. In the eighth minute, a lofted delivery from Ricky Shabong found Shami Singamayum inside the box, but the winger took one touch too many, and the opportunity faded away. At the other end, Mumbai City threatened sporadically through captain Lallianzuala Chhangte, though Pablo and Bijoy V repeatedly stood firm in defence.

The game developed into a tightly contested midfield battle, with both teams struggling to create clear-cut chances despite enjoying spells of possession. Samir Zeljković saw an effort blocked after a neat combination involving Shami and Effiong Nsungusi Jr., while Punjab goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh combined brilliantly with Pablo in stoppage time of the first half to deny Chhangte from close range.

Punjab nearly ended the half in front when Muhammed Uvais delivered a teasing cross into the box, but Nsungusi Jr. headed over the bar as the teams went into the break level at 0-0.

The second half resumed with greater tempo, though clear chances remained limited in the opening exchanges. Mumbai City began to grow into the game, with Joni Kauko and Brandon Fernandes helping the Islanders control possession more effectively.

Pereyra Díaz produced a sharp move in the 58th minute, dancing into the box before producing a clever backheel into the centre, only for Punjab defenders to react quickly and clear the danger. Moments later, Chhangte tested Arshdeep Singh with a controlled effort, but the Punjab goalkeeper gathered comfortably.

Punjab responded with a strong spell of pressure around the hour mark. Dani Ramírez combined cleverly with substitute Bede Osuji to release Nsungusi Jr., but Mumbai goalkeeper Rehenesh Paramba rushed off his line to clear the danger. From the resulting corner, Nsungusi Jr. flicked the ball towards the far post, where Osuji’s left foot drifted narrowly wide.

The hosts continued to threaten through Dani Ramírez and Nsungusi Jr., but Mumbai City’s backline, led by Nuno Reis, produced crucial interventions to keep the contest goalless.

The turning point arrived in the 68th minute when Punjab substitute Leon Augustine was shown a straight red card for bringing down Jorge Ortiz as the last man. Reduced to 10 men, Punjab were forced deeper as Mumbai City intensified their pressure.

Arshdeep Singh then produced two outstanding saves to keep Punjab alive. First, he brilliantly tipped Jorge Ortiz’s powerful effort over the crossbar, before denying Pereyra Díaz moments later with another sharp stop.

Mumbai City’s pressure finally paid off in the 80th minute. A quickly taken set-piece led to Akash Mishra curling a precise cross from the left towards the far side, where right-back Valpuia arrived unmarked and finished confidently to break the deadlock.

Punjab’s frustrations boiled over late in the game. In the 90th minute, Pramveer was shown a straight red card following a series of heated challenges involving him, Pereyra Díaz, and Zothanpuia, reducing the hosts to nine men.

The Islanders sealed the result in the dying seconds of the match. In the eleventh minute of injury time, substitute Noufal PN burst down the left before Vikram Partap Singh bundled the ball home after a scramble inside the box to make it 2-0. The forward was later sent off after receiving a second yellow card during his celebration.

--IANS

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