May 22, 2026 12:59 AM हिंदी

Every cricketer faces tough times; Rishabh Pant will return stronger, says Kiran More

Every cricketer faces tough times; Rishabh Pant will return stronger, says Kiran More. Photo credit: IANS

Ghaziabad (UP), May 21 (IANS) Former India wicketkeeper and chief selector Kiran More has backed wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant to overcome his lean run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, insisting that his resilience and courage will ensure he will make a strong comeback from a phase that happens to every cricketer.

More’s comments come after Pant’s horrid time continued with him being replaced by KL Rahul as India’s vice-captain in Tests, while losing the second keeper slot to Ishan Kishan in the ODIs for the games against Afghanistan in June.

So far, Pant has made just 286 runs in 13 matches in IPL 2026, where under his leadership, Lucknow Super Giants are at the bottom spot on the points table. Add to it, he faced flak for using the F-word live on television after LSG lost to the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

"No, it’s nothing like that, I am not disappointed at all. Pant is in the team, and I am very happy. He is a fighter, a player with immense courage, has a big heart, and he has performed exceptionally well (by) winning (Test) matches single‑handedly. I have worked quite closely with him, and I know him very well.

“Every cricketer goes through a phase like this; you pass through such times. So I think there will definitely be a great comeback, and a strong comeback. When his life was saved, and he returned to the team, he performed so well, so this (current phase) is nothing compared to that,” More told IANS on Thursday.

Turning to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has scored 579 runs in 13 matches for Rajasthan Royals and is leading the run-scoring charts with a staggering strike rate of 236.32, More described him as a rare talent.

“No, look, he is a special player, and God has created and sent him, so I think it's a great thing that he sent him to India. You will keep watching him, as he will score a lot of runs in the future.

“Even if he doesn't, he is still a special player for me. But, just let him play cricket freely and don't put too much pressure on him because he's performing so well at such an early age, I think it's all part of that 'wow factor,' and I want him to play Test matches, one‑day matches, and T20s whenever he makes his debut for India.”

More also spoke about the launch of the Beyond Reach Premier League, aimed at tennis‑ball cricketers, for which trials were held under his supervision in Ghaziabad. “This is a special league, and we want to do something different. This was our first trial, and a lot of boys showed up for this, and we got to see some very interesting talent.”

--IANS

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Every cricketer faces tough times; Rishabh Pant will return stronger, says Kiran More. Photo credit: IANS

Every cricketer faces tough times; Rishabh Pant will return stronger, says Kiran More