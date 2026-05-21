HM Amit Shah recalls emotional interaction with Bastar tribals

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah shared a deeply moving experience from his recent visit to Bastar, Chhattisgarh, where he interacted with nearly 400 tribal people, describing it as a source of profound personal satisfaction that surpasses the applause of massive public rallies.

In a heartfelt post on his X handle, accompanied by a touching video of the interaction, Amit Shah revealed the emotional connection he felt while walking and interacting with the tribal communities.

“For an individual who works with sensitivity in the realm of politics, the sight of a glimmer of hope on the faces of our tribal brothers and sisters brings a sense of self-satisfaction that far exceeds the gratification derived from delivering a speech before hundreds of thousands,” he said.

The Home Minister was in the region to inaugurate the ‘Shaheed Gundadhur Seva Dera’ in Netnar village, named in honour of the martyr Gundadhur.

He described how the faces of tribal men, women, and children reflected a new ray of hope, especially now that Bastar has been freed from the clutches of Naxal violence.

Amit Shah emphasised that for a sensitive political worker, the fulfilment of engaging directly with tribal people face-to-face holds far greater value than addressing large crowds at political gatherings.

One moment in particular stood out in both his post and the shared video.

Amit Shah recounted an emotional conversation with a young girl from Bastar who told him, “Hum Bach Gaye” (“We survived”), referring to the end of Naxal terror in the area.

“When a little girl from Bastar tells me, after it has become free of Naxals, ‘We survived’, that joy surpasses millions of joys,” he said, visibly moved by her words.

The video shows the Home Minister mingling warmly with tribal families, listening to their stories, and sharing smiles that reflected the transformation in the region.

After years of fear and conflict, the tribals of Bastar are now experiencing peace, development, and renewed hope — something Amit Shah said fills his heart with unmatched contentment.

This rare glimpse into the Home Minister’s thoughts highlights his personal commitment towards the welfare of tribal communities.

By choosing to spend meaningful time with them rather than focusing solely on large public events, Amit Shah has sent a message of empathy and dedication.

The initiative to set up service centres like ‘Gundadhur Seva Dera’ reflects the government’s commitment to bringing governance and development to the remotest tribal areas, ensuring that the fruits of peace reach those who suffered the most during the dark days of Naxalism.

--IANS

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