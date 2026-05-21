IPL 2026: Siraj, Rabada, Rashid pick three wickets apiece as GT seal top-two finish, knock out CSK

Ahmedabad, May 21 (IANS) Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, and Rashid Khan picked three wickets each as Gujarat Titans (GT) thrashed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 89 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, and sealed a top-two finish in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 points table.

The result also meant five-time champions CSK have been eliminated from the race to the playoffs. After fifties from B. Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, and Jos Buttler took GT to 229/4, the bowlers ran through the CSK batting line-up to dismiss them for just 140 all out in 13.4 overs. Siraj (3-26) and Rabada (3-32) were stellar with the new ball yet again, while Rashid chipped in with 3-18.

Starting from the word do, CSK’s chase never got going. Sanju Samson fell on the first ball, edging off Siraj behind to Jos Buttler. Ruturaj Gaikwad briefly countered with a four and two sixes, but Siraj struck again in the second over by castling him for 16. Urvil Patel followed soon after, caught at deep square leg for a two-ball duck, leaving CSK tottering at 31/3.

Matthew Short tried to inject momentum with a brisk 24, but Rabada removed him in the fifth over. Kartik Sharma and Dewald Brevis attempted to rebuild, but a direct hit from Gill ran the former out for 19. At 63/5, CSK were staring at the ignominy of being bowled out for a sub-100 score.

But Shivam Dube launched a spirited counterattack, smashing four fours and as many sixes in his 17-ball 47. But Rashid Khan’s introduction ended his fightback, as Dube miscued a lofted shot and Gill pulled off a stunning diving catch at extra cover.

Rashid then dismissed Anshul Kamboj (19) and Dewald Brevis (8), while Rabada took out Noor Ahmad and Spencer Johnson to end CSK’s misery and hand GT a thumping victory to sign off from the league stage on a high. The result confirms GT’s place in the top two; it gives them the cushion of an extra chance of playing the final in Ahmedabad on May 31.

Brief scores:

Gujarat Titans 229/4 in 20 overs (B. Sai Sudharsan 84, Shubman Gill 64, Mukesh Choudhary 1-36, Spencer Johnson 1-47) beat Chennai Super Kings 140 all out in 13.4 overs (Shivam Dube 47, Matthew Short 24; Mohammed Siraj 3-26, Kagiso Rabada 3-32) by 89 runs

--IANS

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