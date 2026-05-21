Air India flight lands amid 'full emergency' at Delhi airport over engine fire indication

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) An Air India flight operating from Bengaluru to Delhi was involved in an engine fire incident after landing at Delhi airport on Thursday.

Air India confirmed an incident involving Flight AI2802 operating from Bengaluru to Delhi.

“During the aircraft’s final approach into Delhi, the cockpit crew received a fire indication from one of the engines. The indication was subsequently confirmed as true. The crew followed all standard operating procedures and landed the aircraft safely at Delhi airport. All passengers and crew are safe and have disembarked normally,” said Air India on X.

The airline declared a "full emergency" at the airport following the engine fire alarm.

Air India further said it is “currently gathering additional information and working closely with the relevant authorities.”

“Further updates will be shared as more details become available,” the airline said.

Earlier in the day, an Air India flight operating from Delhi to Bengaluru suffered a tail-strike incident during landing, according to the airline.

The Air India flight AI2651, with 179 people on board, was grounded after it experienced a tail strike during landing at the Bengaluru airport.

The airline said the aircraft landed safely and all passengers and crew members disembarked normally.

Following the incident, the aircraft has been grounded for a detailed inspection. Air India added that the matter will be investigated in line with established procedures.

Due to the grounding of the aircraft, the return flight AI2652 from Bengaluru to Delhi was cancelled.

The airline said alternative arrangements are being made to accommodate affected passengers at the earliest.

—IANS

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