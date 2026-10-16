India, IOM discuss global migration, mobility trends

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) India and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) on Friday discussed global migration and mobility trends and ways to expand India's opportunities in this situation.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Secretary (CPV and OIA) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Sripriya Ranganathan and IOM Director General Amy Pope in New Delhi.

"Secretary CPV OIA Sripriya Ranganathan and Ms. Amy Pope, Director General of the International Organization for Migration held discussions about global migration and mobility trends and ways of expanding India’s opportunities in this situation," the MEA posted on X.

Earlier on Thursday, Amy Pope met Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje in New Delhi, where they discussed cooperation skills recognition, ethical recruitment and regular labour pathways that protect workers and expand opportunity.

Following the meeting, Amy Pope on X wrote, "Skills can open doors, but mobility must be safe and work for people. With Labour Minister Shobha Karandlaje today, we discussed practical cooperation on skills recognition, ethical recruitment and regular labor pathways that protect workers and expand opportunity."

Pope met workers in Chennai who receive help from IOM through Mobile Worker Resource Centres.

"In Chennai, I met workers who get help from IOM right where they live and work, through Mobile Worker Resource Centres. Good information, at the right time, can change a life. With private sector partners, UN Migration is helping more workers get this support," Amy Pope posted on X.

Earlier this year, in May, Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh held a meeting with IOM Director General Amy Pope on the sidelines of the International Migration Review Forum 2026 in New York, where they discussed expanding and diversifying regular migration pathways and India’s proactive approach to the implementation of GCM and IOM activities in India.

"Had a meeting with Director General of International Organization for Migration, Ms. Amy Pope on the sidelines of #IMRF2026 in New York. Discussions focused on expanding and diversifying regular migration pathways and on India’s proactive approach to the implementation of GCM and IOM activities in India," Singh posted on X.

--IANS

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