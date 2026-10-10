October 10, 2026 10:34 PM हिंदी

India hosts first-ever International Shooting Sport Federation 'A' Coaches Course in Surajkund

India hosts first-ever International Shooting Sport Federation 'A' Coaches Course in Surajkund in Haryana. Photo credit: NRAI

Surajkund, Oct 10 (IANS) In a major milestone for Indian shooting, the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) 'A' Coaches Course commenced on Saturday at Taj Surajkund. This marks the first time that the ISSF's premier coaching certification programme is being held in India.

A total of 30 candidates are participating in the landmark course. The cohort comprises 29 coaches from India and one from the United States of America. The programme focuses on elite technical standards, sport psychology, biomechanics and modern high-performance training methods.

The opening ceremony was attended by National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) Secretary General Pawankumar Singh and ISSF Academy Director Vesa Nissinen. The instructional faculty features Rifle Head Instructor Manoj Kumar, assisted by Prajakta Hosur, and Pistol Head Instructor Agi Kassoumi, assisted by Vidya Jadhav.

Welcoming the historic milestone, Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, President of the NRAI, said: "Hosting the ISSF 'A' Coaches Course in India is a defining moment for our sport. Elite performance demands continuous technical refinement and modern knowledge. The NRAI remains committed to institutionalising coach education. Bringing global expertise to our doorstep ensures a structured pathway for sustainable international success."

Addressing the participants and instructors at the opening ceremony, NRAI Secretary General Pawankumar Singh said: "If we want to develop world-class athletes, we must first develop world-class coaches. Following the success of our 'B' courses, this programme marks an important step towards a self-reliant coaching ecosystem in India.

"The true success of this course will not be measured merely by certificates. It will be defined by the knowledge passed down to young athletes at academies across the country. When we educate one coach, we create opportunities for hundreds of athletes. As we target podium finishes at Los Angeles 2028 and build towards 2032 and 2036, these coaches will play a vital role in preparing future champions," he added.

The initiative forms part of the NRAI's long-term framework to elevate domestic coaching to international standards. The course will continue through the week with extensive classroom lectures and practical technical evaluations.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

FC Goa fight back to hold Chennaiyin FC to 1-1 draw in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 season at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, on Saturday. Photo credit: ISL

ISL 2026/27: FC Goa fight back to hold Chennaiyin FC to 1-1 draw

Anushka Yadav improves hammer throw meet record; Baranica Elangovan wins pole vault gold in the 65th National Open Athletics Championships at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo credit: AFI

Anushka Yadav improves hammer throw meet record; Elangovan wins pole vault gold

India hosts first-ever International Shooting Sport Federation 'A' Coaches Course in Surajkund in Haryana. Photo credit: NRAI

India hosts first-ever International Shooting Sport Federation 'A' Coaches Course in Surajkund

Shubhankar Sharma wins Kapil Dev Invitational Tour Championship by six strokes at the Jaypee Greens Golf & Spa Resort in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday. Photo credit: PGTI

PGTI Tour: Shubhankar Sharma wins Kapil Dev Invitational Tour Championship by six strokes

Kabaddi Champions League approves name change of Jind Jaguars to Jhajjar Jaguars for Season 2. Photo credit: KCL

Kabaddi Champions League approves name change of Jind Jaguars to Jhajjar Jaguars for Season 2

Mighty Marathas register easy win against Chola Chiefs to open account after two defeats in Season 2 of the Archery Premier League (APL) at People's Plaza in Hyderabad on Saturday. Photo credit: APL

APL Season 2: Mighty Marathas register easy win against Chola Chiefs to open account

'Wanted to caution people regarding distorted narrative': Ex-diplomat on backing SIR in open letter

'Wanted to caution people regarding distorted narrative': Ex-diplomat on backing SIR in open letter

Pakistan: Over 35 Christian families flee homes after mob sets fire to house, shop of minority man (File image)

Pakistan: Over 35 Christian families flee homes after mob sets fire to house, shop of minority man

Brazil’s Embraer to acquire 51 pc stake in Mahindra’s aerospace arm

Brazil’s Embraer to acquire 51 pc stake in Mahindra’s aerospace arm

Jordan's new freight rail network could emerge as key IMEC link

Jordan's new freight rail network could emerge as key IMEC link