April 21, 2026 5:54 PM हिंदी

India gifts 2 tonnes of medical supplies to Tanzania

India gifts 2 tonnes of medical supplies to Tanzania

Dar es Salaam, April 21 (IANS) India has handed over a substantial two-tonne consignment of essential life-saving medical supplies to the Shree Hindu Mandal Hospital in Tanzania’s Dar es Salaam, underscoring New Delhi’s commitment to international cooperation and humanitarian support.

According to the Indian High Commission in Dar es Salaam, the formal handover took place on Monday (local time) during a press conference held at the mission, where the Indian High Commissioner, Bishwadip Dey, presented the consignment of medicines to Kaushik L. Ramaiya, Trustee of the Shree Hindu Mandal Hospital.

“This comprehensive contribution is designed to bolster the hospital’s diagnostic and treatment capabilities, featuring a wide array of critical items including oxygen concentrators, suction units, oximeters, microscopes, and stethoscopes. Furthermore, the consignment addresses immediate clinical needs with a vast supply of inhalers, syringes, examination gloves, bandages, and wheelchairs, ensuring a holistic upgrade to patient care and mobility services,” the High Commission mentioned.

During the ceremony, Dey highlighted that the gesture reaffirms the deep-rooted friendship between India and Tanzania, emphasising a shared resolve to improve public health outcomes and ensure wider access to life-saving technology.

Expressing sincere gratitude on behalf of the Shree Hindu Mandal Hospital, Kaushik L. Ramaiya noted that the diverse range of equipment and consumables will provide vital support to the medical staff in their daily mission to deliver high-quality healthcare to the community.

“This partnership stands as a testament to the enduring bilateral ties and the collective effort to strengthen the healthcare infrastructure within the region,” the Indian High Commission stated.

Earlier, on February 10, critical life-saving equipment, including three cardiac monitors, two mechanical ventilators, six infusion pumps, and three syringe pumps worth more than 120 million Tanzanian shillings (Rs. 4,345,590), was given to Shree Hindu Mandal Hospital as humanitarian assistance by the Indian government, according to the Indian High Commission.

India and Tanzania have enjoyed traditionally close, friendly and cooperative relations. From the 1960s to the 1980s, the political relationship involved shared commitments to anti-colonialism, non-alignment and South-South cooperation and close cooperation in international forums.

--IANS

scor/sd/

LATEST NEWS

Harmanpreet & Co. look to avoid series defeat against upbeat South Africa in the third Women's T20 International at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Wednesday. Photo credit: BCCI Women

3rd WT20I: Harmanpreet & Co. look to survive series defeat against upbeat SA

Multiple reports highlight systemic negligence in Pakistan's public healthcare system (File image)

Multiple reports highlight systemic negligence in Pakistan's public healthcare system

All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) players clinch 4 gold, 3 silver & 2 bronze medals in WPC Series in Penang, Malaysia, on Tue3sday. Photo credit: AIPA

AIPA players clinch 4 gold, 3 silver & 2 bronze medals in WPC Series

Human rights groups slam Pakistan over another enforced disappearance of Baloch woman

Human rights groups slam Pakistan over another enforced disappearance of Baloch woman

Storm over Kharge's 'terrorist' remark at PM Modi, ministers and MPs rip into Cong chief

Storm over Kharge's 'terrorist' remark at PM Modi, ministers and MPs rip into Cong chief

Amanda Anisimova and Ekaterina Alexandrova withdraw from Madrid due to injury. Photo credit: WTA

Tennis: Anisimova, Alexandrova withdraw from Madrid due to injury

India's financial services deal activity steadies despite geopolitical tensions: Report

India's financial services deal activity resilient despite geopolitical tensions

Tank shell explosion kills three Japanese defence personnel (File image)

Tank shell explosion kills three Japanese defence personnel

Northamptonshire extend Darren Lehmann’s contract till end of 2029

Northamptonshire extend Darren Lehmann’s contract till end of 2029

Tashkent to host 2027 World Para Athletics Championships

Tashkent to host 2027 World Para Athletics Championships