India, Cambodia discuss expanding cooperation in trade, development partnership

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), P Kumaran held a meeting with Cambodian delegation led by Secretary of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, KHY Sovanratana in New Delhi on Friday, discussing expanding cooperation in trade and investments, heritage conservation and development partnership.

"Secretary (East) Shri P Kumaran met a Cambodian delegation led by Secretary of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mr. KHY Sovanratana to review India’s capacity building initiatives for Cambodia, including training of Cambodian diplomats at Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service (SSIFS), Ministry of External Affairs. They also discussed expanding cooperation in trade and investments, heritage conservation and development partnership," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

Last month, India and Cambodia reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral defence cooperation during high-level military engagements held in the southeast Asian nation's capital, Phnom Penh, an official statement said.

On the sidelines of the Army-to-Army Staff Talks in Phnom Penh, the Indian Army's Additional Director General, International Cooperation, Major General Akaash Johar, called on the Royal Cambodian Army's Commander, Lt General Mao Sophan, and the two sides held detailed discussions on enhancing joint military engagement, expanding training cooperation, and further strengthening bilateral defence ties.

The two countries emphasised increasing joint military exercises, widening the scope of training cooperation and strengthening coordination in the defence sector.

Particular emphasis was placed on military capacity building, professional military education, and the exchange of operational experience as key pillars of cooperation.

Officials noted that India seeks to translate defence partnerships with friendly nations into practical, ground-level cooperation beyond formal dialogues. Cambodia appreciated the training standards and professional expertise of the Indian armed forces and expressed interest in sending more personnel to India for training and specialised courses in the future.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to strengthening defence ties as a long-term strategic partnership aimed at promoting regional peace, stability and security.

India and Cambodia share warm and cordial relations. In the context of India’s ‘Act East’ policy and ASEAN, Cambodia is an important interlocutor and a good partner, according to Indian Embassy in Cambodia statement. In contemporary times, cooperation between two nations has expanded in various fields such as institutional capacity building, human resource development and extension of financial assistance in infrastructure projects, social security projects and capacity building in defence.

--IANS

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