India building 'from chips to ships' manufacturing ecosystem: PM Modi

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that India is aiming to become a developed nation with the building of a new manufacturing ecosystem "from chips to ships" and is working on 6G technology to lead global innovation.

Addressing the Indian community in Melbourne, Prime Minister Modi added that India has grown from a few hundred to over two lakh registered startups, with more than 4,000 new ventures launching every month.

He praised the youth of India for transforming the country into the world's third-largest startup ecosystem.

He specifically noted that these businesses are thriving not just in major metropolitan areas, but are deeply penetrating every district.

"Hundreds of startups are working on advanced sectors like defence and space, with an Indian space startup preparing to launch a satellite on its own rocket in the near future," PM Modi said.

He outlined future milestones, including the Gaganyaan mission and India's plans for its own space station.

He highlighted that the foundation of India's big dreams and great aspirations is its people -- 'We, the People' and the mantra of "Nagrik Devo Bhava" has become the guiding principle of governance in the country.

Referring to India's counter-terrorism operation, PM Modi said, "During Operation Sindoor, explosions were taking place at terrorist bases and their echoes were heard across the world."

He recalled that when he visited Australia in 2014, it was the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister in 28 years, and he had reminded the Indian community at the time that they would not have to wait another 28 years.

"Over the past 12 years, this is my third visit to Australia, a hat-trick, in a way. It reflects the heights India-Australia relations have reached. And do you know who deserves the biggest credit for this? Not Modi, but all of you. The Indian diaspora has played the biggest role," the Prime Minister said.

Earlier on his arrival at the hotel in Melbourne, PM Modi received a rousing welcome from the Indian community members, with chants of "Modi-Modi" and "Vande Mataram".

"The weather in Melbourne may be cold but the warmth of the welcome from the Indian community was truly unforgettable. Their affection and unwavering bond with India continue to be a source of immense joy and pride," the Prime Minister remarked in a post on social media platform X.

He witnessed performances, including a special fusion between the Australian didgeridoo, an ancient wind instrument developed by indigenous Australians, and the Indian tabla, a 10-piece symphony orchestra presentation of 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' and a Kathak performance.

"Witnessed a truly exceptional musical performance featuring Australia's ancient Didgeridoo and India's Tabla. The harmony between these two timeless instruments beautifully reflected the deep cultural connect between our two nations," PM Modi said.

--IANS

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