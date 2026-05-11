INDIA Bloc united only by ‘anti-Modi’ agenda: Maha CM

Guwahati, May 11 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday launched a sharp attack on the INDIA Bloc, claiming that the opposition alliance was formed solely to oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi and lacked ideological unity.

Talking to reporters after arriving in Guwahati to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Assam Chief Minister-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma, Fadnavis said the opposition coalition was politically inconsistent and internally divided.

“There is actually no real alliance called INDIA. These parties fight each other in the states, then join hands in Delhi, and then criticise one another again. The alliance has been formed only with one agenda -- to remove PM Modi,” Fadnavis said.

He asserted that the opposition parties were incapable of taking on Modi politically because of the Prime Minister’s popularity and governance record.

“The people of the country have repeatedly rejected this negative politics. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s growth and victories across the country clearly show the trust people have in PM Modi’s leadership,” he added.

Fadnavis also hailed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance’s emphatic victory in the Assam Assembly elections and said the result reflected the massive transformation witnessed in the state under the leadership of PM Modi and Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance government has returned to power for the third consecutive term in Assam. The kind of transformation Assam has witnessed under PM Modi’s leadership and the efforts made by Himanta Biswa Sarma to fulfil the aspirations of the people have resulted in this extraordinary mandate,” he said.

Congratulating Sarma ahead of his swearing-in, Fadnavis expressed confidence that Assam would continue to scale new heights of development during the Chief Minister-designate’s second consecutive term.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Himanta Biswa Sarma. Under PM Modi’s leadership, Himanta da will take Assam to greater heights and the state will continue to progress rapidly,” he said.

Fadnavis also termed the Bharatiya Janata Party’s rise in eastern India as politically significant and said the party’s victory in West Bengal was important not just for the Bharatiya Janata Party but for the country as a whole.

Sarma is scheduled to take the oath on Tuesday at the Veterinary College Playground in Khanapara in the presence of PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and several National Democratic Alliance Chief Ministers.

--IANS

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