May 11, 2026 11:21 PM हिंदी

Vinesh Phogat defends eligibility, says WADA and ITA gave her a clean chit

Vinesh Phogat defends eligibility, says WADA and ITA gave her a clean chit; Wrestling Federation of India maintains she is ineligible to participate in Senior National Open Ranking Tournament in Gonda, Uttar Prade3sh. Photo credit: IANS

Gonda, May 11 (IANS) Vinesh Phogat defended her eligibility on Monday after the Wrestling Federation of India barred her from competing in the Senior National Open Ranking Tournament. She stated that both the International Testing Agency (ITA) and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) had cleared her to return to competition on January 1, 2026.

The former World Championships medallist attended the National Open Ranking Tournament and met with WFI president Sanjay Singh. The federation claimed she could not participate because disciplinary proceedings against her were still ongoing under WADA’s Rule 5.6.1, which applies to retired athletes returning to competition.

After the meeting, Vinesh told reporters that she had never violated any anti-doping rules and had only missed one whereabouts filing.

“If I had broken any rule, NADA India would have given me a show-cause notice or banned me. WADA would have done the same,” she said. “I missed one whereabouts. There are three of them. I had just become a mother at that time. I had an assembly session. I forgot to update. I even apologised to WADA for that. They cleared me and told me I can participate in any international event.”

Vinesh questioned the federation's position, stating that international authorities had accepted her eligibility, so there should be no confusion. “And here they say they are not satisfied with anything. If I can compete internationally, then they should accept the International Federation's decision that I can play,” she said.

Later, Vinesh shared a letter from the ITA on her X account. The letter, dated July 3, 2025, apologised and confirmed that she would be eligible to return to competition on January 1, 2026. The ITA manages the anti-doping program for United World Wrestling.

She also mentioned that she underwent two doping tests after being cleared, and both resulted in negative findings. “Even after that, I got tested twice. It's not like I came to the competition without taking my doping test. I was tested and came back clean,” she said. “I have always been clean in sports. I am not taking anyone's place. I am completely clean.”

Vinesh emphasised her desire for a fair chance to compete and prove herself on the mat. “I want a fair opportunity for myself. People were saying earlier during protests at Jantar Mantar that they don’t want to give a trial. I still stand by that,” she said.

“After giving a trial, whoever is best in India should prove it on the mat. If you don’t let me step on the mat, how will it be determined who has worked harder?”

The WFI later released a statement saying Vinesh received full security and support during her visit. “Vinesh Phogat was given full security from the moment she arrived,” the statement said.

“As everyone present witnessed, she met the officials and was informed about her ineligibility to participate according to the rules. She interacted with the media freely and was not stopped or interrupted. Following this, she left the venue peacefully.”

--IANS

hs/bsk/

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