PM Modi highlights NEP changes and Sardardham’s contribution to youth development​

Vadodara, May 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday highlighted education reforms, women’s empowerment initiatives, and community-led development efforts during his address in Vadodara linked to Sardardham programmes.​

Speaking to the gathering, he said institutions like Sardardham are playing a key role in shaping youth careers by providing residential facilities, training, and academic support.​

He described such centres as “launching pads for future careers,” particularly for students preparing for competitive examinations.​

He referred to earlier phases of Sardardham's development, noting that the previously inaugurated girls' hostels now support thousands of students.​

"New hostel projects are being developed in other parts of the state to expand access to education for girls," he said.​

The Prime Minister said the National Education Policy-2020 has brought major changes in the education system, focusing not only on academic learning but also on skill development, innovation, and research.​

"The emphasis is now on preparing youth for practical and professional opportunities. Apprenticeship opportunities are being expanded so that students gain work experience alongside education, reducing gaps between learning and employment," he said.​

On women’s empowerment, he said that increasing women's participation across sectors reflects significant social transformation.​

He referred to government initiatives such as financial inclusion schemes, sanitation programmes, housing support, and healthcare schemes, including Ayushman Bharat and Matru Vandana.​

He also highlighted the increasing presence of women in defence services, including training at the National Defence Academy and roles as fighter pilots.​

"Legislative efforts such as the 'Nari Vandan Abhiniyam' were aimed at increasing the political participation of women. Due to some political reasons, it could not be implemented. Efforts in this direction would continue," he said.​

He further added, "In the coming times, Vadodara will also play a very important role in this. Today, the metro coaches manufactured here are being exported to other countries. In Savli, modern railway coaches are being manufactured. In engineering, heavy machinery, chemicals and pharma, power equipment, and MSMEs, Vadodara has become a strong manufacturing hub."​

At the programme in Vadodara, Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated Sardar Dham Bhavan-3, marking the expansion of the educational and residential complex.​

During the same event, he was conferred the 'Sardar Gaurav Ratna' by representatives of the Patidar community organisations in recognition of his association with initiatives inspired by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s legacy.​

The award was presented in the presence of community leaders and trustees associated with the Sardardham project.​

--IANS

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