May 11, 2026 11:21 PM हिंदी

PM Modi highlights NEP changes and Sardardham’s contribution to youth development​

Vadodara: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi during the inauguration of the Sardardham Hostel in Vadodara, Gujarat, on Monday, May 11, 2026. (Photo: IANS/PMO)

Vadodara, May 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday highlighted education reforms, women’s empowerment initiatives, and community-led development efforts during his address in Vadodara linked to Sardardham programmes.​

Speaking to the gathering, he said institutions like Sardardham are playing a key role in shaping youth careers by providing residential facilities, training, and academic support.​

He described such centres as “launching pads for future careers,” particularly for students preparing for competitive examinations.​

He referred to earlier phases of Sardardham's development, noting that the previously inaugurated girls' hostels now support thousands of students.​

"New hostel projects are being developed in other parts of the state to expand access to education for girls," he said.​

The Prime Minister said the National Education Policy-2020 has brought major changes in the education system, focusing not only on academic learning but also on skill development, innovation, and research.​

"The emphasis is now on preparing youth for practical and professional opportunities. Apprenticeship opportunities are being expanded so that students gain work experience alongside education, reducing gaps between learning and employment," he said.​

On women’s empowerment, he said that increasing women's participation across sectors reflects significant social transformation.​

He referred to government initiatives such as financial inclusion schemes, sanitation programmes, housing support, and healthcare schemes, including Ayushman Bharat and Matru Vandana.​

He also highlighted the increasing presence of women in defence services, including training at the National Defence Academy and roles as fighter pilots.​

"Legislative efforts such as the 'Nari Vandan Abhiniyam' were aimed at increasing the political participation of women. Due to some political reasons, it could not be implemented. Efforts in this direction would continue," he said.​

He further added, "In the coming times, Vadodara will also play a very important role in this. Today, the metro coaches manufactured here are being exported to other countries. In Savli, modern railway coaches are being manufactured. In engineering, heavy machinery, chemicals and pharma, power equipment, and MSMEs, Vadodara has become a strong manufacturing hub."​

At the programme in Vadodara, Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated Sardar Dham Bhavan-3, marking the expansion of the educational and residential complex.​

During the same event, he was conferred the 'Sardar Gaurav Ratna' by representatives of the Patidar community organisations in recognition of his association with initiatives inspired by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s legacy.​

The award was presented in the presence of community leaders and trustees associated with the Sardardham project.​

--IANS

mys/dan

LATEST NEWS

Rahul Draivd named owner of European T20 Premier League (ETPL) franchise Dublin Guardians in Dublin on Monday. Photo credit: ETPL

Rahul Draivd named owner of ETPL franchise Dublin Guardians

Mita Paul emerges as highest women’s pick as 1000+ cricketers enter auction pool in the Players Auction as the Bengal T20 League in Kolkata on Monday. Photo credit: CAB

Bengal T20 League: Mita Paul emerges as highest women’s pick as 1000+ cricketers enter auction pool

Deepak Punia secures 92kg gold as the freestyle section concludes at the Senior Open Ranking Tournament 2026, held at Nandininagar Mahavidyalaya, Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday. Photo credit: WFI

Senior Open Ranking Wrestling: Deepak Punia secures 92kg gold as the freestyle section concludes

Washington, D.C.: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, on May 1, 2026. Trump said Friday he is "not satisfied" with Iran's latest proposal to end the U.S.-Israeli war with the Middle Eastern country, which is currently under a continuing ceasefire. "They want to make a deal, but I'm not satisfied with it," Trump told reporters at the White House. (Xinhua via IANS)

Iran ceasefire on ‘life support’: Trump

Guwahati: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis offers prayers at the Maa Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam, on Monday, May 11, 2026. (Photo: IANS/X/@Dev_Fadnavis)

INDIA Bloc united only by ‘anti-Modi’ agenda: Maha CM

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Tim David penalised for ‘obscene gesture’ during the match against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in Raipur on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: RCB batter Tim David penalised for ‘obscene gesture’ in MI match

Vadodara: People gather to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi (unseen) during a roadshow in Vadodara, Gujarat on Monday, May 11, 2026. (Photo: IANS/PMO)

PM Modi wraps Gujarat visit with grand Vadodara roadshow, cultural showcase

Vinesh Phogat defends eligibility, says WADA and ITA gave her a clean chit; Wrestling Federation of India maintains she is ineligible to participate in Senior National Open Ranking Tournament in Gonda, Uttar Prade3sh. Photo credit: IANS

Vinesh Phogat defends eligibility, says WADA and ITA gave her a clean chit

ED arrests former Bengal minister Sujit Bose in municipal recruitment case

ED arrests former Bengal minister Sujit Bose in municipal recruitment case

Vadodara: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi during the inauguration of the Sardardham Hostel in Vadodara, Gujarat, on Monday, May 11, 2026. (Photo: IANS/PMO)

PM Modi highlights NEP changes and Sardardham’s contribution to youth development​