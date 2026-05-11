May 11, 2026 11:21 PM हिंदी

U-17 Women's Asian Cup: India bow out after quarterfinal loss against China

India bow out after quarterfinal loss against China in the quarterfinals of the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup China 2026 at the Suzhou Sports Centre Stadium in Suzhou on Monday. Photo credit: AIFF

Suzhou (China), May 11 (IANS) India’s run in the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup China 2026 came to an end after a 0-3 defeat against hosts China PR in the quarterfinals at the Suzhou Sports Centre Stadium in Suzhou on Monday.

The result dashed the Young Tigresses’ hopes of securing a historic qualification for the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup Morocco 2026, though the campaign still marked India’s best-ever performance in the competition with a first appearance in the knockout stage.

Head coach Pamela Conti made one change from the side that defeated Lebanon in the final group-stage match, with Joya replacing Anushka Kumari in the starting lineup.

Backed by a vocal home crowd, China started aggressively and immediately looked to impose themselves through quick passing combinations and movement in the final third. India, however, defended resolutely in the opening stages, with Abhista Basnett producing an important block in the fourth minute to deny Li Yaqi from close range.

China continued to dominate possession and nearly found the breakthrough in the 15th minute. Liu Yuxi split the Indian defence with a perfectly-weighted pass to Wang Chenxi, who cut inside from the left before curling an effort against the crossbar.

Despite spending long spells without the ball, India remained disciplined and almost caught China against the run of play near the half-hour mark. Pritika Barman delivered a dangerous cross into the penalty area for Joya, but the forward’s effort was blocked before it could trouble the goalkeeper.

China’s pressure eventually paid off in the 38th minute with a well-worked team move. After building patiently through midfield, Liu Yuxi received the ball inside the box before cutting it back intelligently for Huang Qinyi, who calmly finished from close range to hand the hosts the lead.

The goal shifted momentum firmly in China’s favour, and India found themselves pinned deeper inside their own half during the closing stages of the first period. Just when the Young Tigresses were hoping to regroup at half-time, China struck again in stoppage time. Ritu Badaik brought down Liu inside the area, and the referee immediately pointed to the spot. Liu stepped up confidently and converted the penalty with a low right-footed finish into the bottom corner, sending goalkeeper Munni the wrong way.

Trailing by two goals, India attempted to play with greater urgency after the restart, but China’s compact defensive structure denied them clear openings. The Young Tigresses struggled to stretch the opposition and lacked the pace required to unsettle the Chinese backline consistently.

China, meanwhile, continued to create better opportunities. Munni produced a sharp save in the 66th minute to deny Wu Yichen’s powerful effort from outside the box and again reacted well in the 87th minute to stop Cheng Wandi’s long-range drive.

The hosts sealed the victory in the final minute of regulation time. Wu Yichen delivered a cross from the left, and after a loose clearance inside the box, Cheng Wandi’s effort bounced kindly for Li Qixian, who reacted quickest to fire home from close range.

--IANS

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