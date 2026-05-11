Iran ceasefire on ‘life support’: Trump

Washington, May 11 (IANS) President Donald Trump on Monday rejected Iran’s latest nuclear proposal as “a piece of garbage” and said the ceasefire was “on massive life support” during a White House event on maternal healthcare and fertility access.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House after unveiling new fertility and childcare initiatives, Trump said Tehran’s latest response in nuclear negotiations was “just unacceptable.”

“It is a stupid proposal,” he said.

Trump said Iran had earlier agreed to allow the removal of what he repeatedly called “nuclear dust” from damaged enrichment facilities following recent US military strikes, but later changed its position.

“They told me they intended to give us the nuclear dust,” Trump said. “They told me you have to take it out, because we can’t do so.”

He added that Iranian officials later backed away from the understanding because “they didn’t want to put it on paper.”

Trump said the US position remained unchanged.

“I have a very simple plan: Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon,” he said. “We are doing a service to the world.”

The president described the ceasefire as extremely fragile.

“I would say the ceasefire is on massive life support,” he said. “The doctor walks in and says, ‘Sir, your loved one has approximately a 1 per cent chance of living.’”

Trump also praised recent US military operations against Iran and said American forces had severely damaged Iranian capabilities.

“The military, look, their Navy is dead,” he said. “They have no Air Force. They have no anti-aircraft.”

He said US pilots had carried out a “very dangerous job” during strikes on Iranian facilities.

“Every single one of those bombs went right down an air chute in a granite mountain and exploded,” Trump said.

The remarks came during a White House event focused on maternal healthcare, fertility access and childcare reforms ahead of Mother’s Day.

Trump announced that the Department of Labour would create a fertility benefit option for employers outside normal health insurance plans.

“Most healthcare plans do not cover these benefits,” he said. “This will be a supplemental option available to those who need it.”

He credited Senator Katie Britt with raising concerns about fertility access after an Alabama court ruling affecting IVF treatment.

“She said, sir, we have to do something,” Trump said. “And I became the father of fertility.”

The administration also launched a new website, Moms.gov, which officials said would provide information on fertility care, pregnancy resources and childcare support.

Trump repeatedly promoted TrumpRx.gov, a drug pricing website launched by his administration, claiming it had sharply reduced fertility medication costs.

“One drug commonly used in IVF has gone from $966 to $168,” he said.

Mehmet Oz said the administration’s healthcare initiatives would help address maternal mortality in rural America and expand access to fertility treatment.

Trump also spoke about China and his relationship with President Xi Jinping.

“We are doing great with China,” he said. “I have a great relationship with President Xi.”

On Taiwan, Trump said: “It always comes up. He’ll bring up Taiwan. I think we will be fine.”

--IANS

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