May 11, 2026 11:20 PM हिंदी

IPL 2026: RCB batter Tim David penalised for ‘obscene gesture’ in MI match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Tim David penalised for ‘obscene gesture’ during the match against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in Raipur on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Tim David has been fined 30 per cent of his match fee and handed two demerit points for breaching Level 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Code of Conduct during RCB’s clash against the Mumbai Indians.

The IPL said David violated Article 2.6 of the code, which relates to “using a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting.”

“Tim David, All-rounder, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, has been fined 30% of his applicable match fee and has also accumulated two demerit points for breaching Level 1 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct for Players and Team officials. Tim was found to have breached article 2.6 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which relates to “using a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting. Tim David admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by Match Referee, Amit Sharma,” IPL said in a statement.

The disciplinary action was initiated after a video of David flipping the middle finger from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru dugout went viral on social media and became one of the biggest talking points after an emotional thriller against the Mumbai Indians. David had a forgettable outing in the match itself, falling for a golden duck to Corbin Bosch after a mis-timed pull shot off a slower bouncer carried to wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton.

This is the second time this season that David has been fined for a breach of the IPL Code of Conduct. He was also fined 25 per cent of his match fee and handed one demerit point for “disobeying an umpire’s instruction” during RCB’s clash against Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium earlier.

The Mumbai Indians went down in the match and crashed out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, losing the match with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a last-ball thriller.

--IANS

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