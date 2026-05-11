May 11, 2026 11:21 PM हिंदी

Senior Open Ranking Wrestling: Deepak Punia secures 92kg gold as the freestyle section concludes

Deepak Punia secures 92kg gold as the freestyle section concludes at the Senior Open Ranking Tournament 2026, held at Nandininagar Mahavidyalaya, Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday. Photo credit: WFI

Gonda, May 11 (IANS) The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Monday announced the conclusion of the men's freestyle events at the Senior Open Ranking Tournament 2026, held at Nandininagar Mahavidyalaya, Gonda (UP), on Monday.

The national ranking competition recorded a total participation of 593 wrestlers competing across various designated weight categories.

In the 92kg freestyle division, Deepak Punia (Haryana) secured the gold medal and the top national ranking. Punia advanced to the final round following a semifinal victory over Raja (Haryana), ultimately defeating Vansh (Haryana) in the gold medal bout.

In the 125kg heavyweight division, Rohit (Haryana) progressed through the tournament bracket following a closely contested victory over Anirudh (Haryana) in Match No. 179, resulting in Anirudh's elimination. Rohit went on to secure a bronze medal in the category.

As the tournament transitioned to the Greco-Roman style, several athletes have secured crucial placements in the late knockout stages. In the 82kg division, Umesh successfully advanced out of the quarterfinals to book his spot in the semifinals.

The 87kg category saw Sagar, Manoj Kumar, Manav Sharma, and Tejpal win their respective quarterfinal bouts to lock in the final four semifinal positions. In the heavier weight classes, Abhimanu and Ashish have confirmed their places in the 97kg gold medal match, while Mehar Singh confidently progressed to the 130kg tournament final.

Speaking on the tournament's progress, Sanjay Singh, President, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), said, "The conclusion of the freestyle events today showcased exceptional skill, highlighted by Deepak Punia’s commendable run to secure the 92kg gold. As the Greco-Roman matches intensify, we continue to see the high calibre and depth of our domestic athletes."

Final freestyle tournament results:

57kg Freestyle: Gold - Sagar | Silver - Rupesh | Bronze - Lakshay & Sahil

61kg Freestyle: Gold - Abhishek | Silver - Bhuvanesh | Bronze - Vivek & Sandeep

65kg Freestyle: Gold - Sawan Satish | Silver - Udit | Bronze - Ajay & Abhishek Dha

70kg Freestyle: Gold - Anuj Kumar | Silver - Tejveer Singh | Bronze - Rakesh Kumar & Naveen

74kg Freestyle: Gold - Yash | Silver - Sourabh Sehr | Bronze - Naveen & Nishant Ruhi

79kg Freestyle: Gold - Naveen | Silver - Sachin | Bronze - Ritik Rana & Parvinder

86kg Freestyle: Gold - Deepak | Silver - Sahil Dalal | Bronze - Pushpender D & Aniket

92kg Freestyle: Gold - Deepak Punia | Silver - Vansh | Bronze - Raja & Robin Singh

97kg Freestyle: Gold - Prthivraj | Silver - Parveen Kumar | Bronze - Vishal & Ramdhan

125kg Freestyle: Gold - Shubham Dhil | Silver - Chirag | Bronze - Rohit & Karandeep

--IANS

hs/bsk/

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